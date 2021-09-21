Diesel price update: Prices for every station in Culpeper
(CULPEPER, VA) Savings of as much as $0.21 per gallon on diesel were available in the Culpeper area, depending on which station drivers choose, according to a recent price survey.
The survey, which looked at prices across the Culpeper area on Tuesday, found that Murphy USA at 16100 Ira Hoffman Lnhad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $2.98 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Exxon at 591 Madison Rd, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.19
Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.10, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.89
$3.16
$3.41
$2.98
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.95
$3.35
$3.75
$3.09
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.05
$--
$--
$3.09
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.95
$3.35
$3.75
$3.09
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.96
$3.26
$3.56
$3.11
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.05
$3.39
$3.79
$3.18
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:38 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
