Diesel price update: Prices for every station in Culpeper

(CULPEPER, VA) Savings of as much as $0.21 per gallon on diesel were available in the Culpeper area, depending on which station drivers choose, according to a recent price survey.

The survey, which looked at prices across the Culpeper area on Tuesday, found that Murphy USA at 16100 Ira Hoffman Lnhad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $2.98 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Exxon at 591 Madison Rd, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.19

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.10, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Murphy USA 16100 Ira Hoffman Ln, Culpeper

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.16 $ 3.41 $ 2.98

7-Eleven 520 James Madison Hwy, Culpeper

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.95 $ 3.35 $ 3.75 $ 3.09

Shell 16176 Bennett Rd, Culpeper

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.05 $ -- $ -- $ 3.09

Exxon 11113 James Monroe Hwy, Culpeper

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.95 $ 3.35 $ 3.75 $ 3.09

Southern States 15297 Brandy Rd, Culpeper

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.96 $ 3.26 $ 3.56 $ 3.11

Shell 1314 Orange Rd, Culpeper

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.05 $ 3.39 $ 3.79 $ 3.18

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:38 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.