Culpeper, VA

Diesel price update: Prices for every station in Culpeper

Culpeper Times
 9 days ago
(CULPEPER, VA) Savings of as much as $0.21 per gallon on diesel were available in the Culpeper area, depending on which station drivers choose, according to a recent price survey.

The survey, which looked at prices across the Culpeper area on Tuesday, found that Murphy USA at 16100 Ira Hoffman Lnhad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $2.98 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Exxon at 591 Madison Rd, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.19

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.10, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Murphy USA

16100 Ira Hoffman Ln, Culpeper
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$3.16
$3.41
$2.98

7-Eleven

520 James Madison Hwy, Culpeper
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.95
$3.35
$3.75
$3.09

Shell

16176 Bennett Rd, Culpeper
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.05
$--
$--
$3.09

Exxon

11113 James Monroe Hwy, Culpeper
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.95
$3.35
$3.75
$3.09

Southern States

15297 Brandy Rd, Culpeper
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.96
$3.26
$3.56
$3.11

Shell

1314 Orange Rd, Culpeper
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.05
$3.39
$3.79
$3.18

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:38 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

