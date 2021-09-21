Survey pinpoints cheapest diesel in Benton Harbor

(BENTON HARBOR, MI) Savings of as much as $0.30 per gallon on diesel were available in the Benton Harbor area, depending on which station drivers choose, according to a recent price survey.

The survey, which looked at prices across the Benton Harbor area on Tuesday, found that Shell at 4781 Territorial Rdhad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $2.99 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Pilot at 1860 E Napier Ave, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.29

The average price across the greater Benton Harbor area was $3.24, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Shell 4781 Territorial Rd, Benton Harbor

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.96 $ 3.26 $ 3.66 $ 2.99

CITGO 2501 Niles Ave, St Joseph

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.05 $ 3.35 $ 3.65 $ 3.25

Marathon 2805 Niles Ave, St Joseph

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.07 $ 3.37 $ 3.87 $ 3.25

Shell 1959 E Napier Ave, Benton Harbor

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.07 $ 3.37 $ 3.77 $ 3.25

Meijer 1920 Pipestone Rd, Benton Harbor

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.07 $ 3.37 $ -- $ 3.25

CITGO 2407 Mi-139, Benton Harbor

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.07 $ 3.37 $ 3.77 $ 3.25

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:54 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.