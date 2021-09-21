Survey pinpoints cheapest diesel in Benton Harbor
(BENTON HARBOR, MI) Savings of as much as $0.30 per gallon on diesel were available in the Benton Harbor area, depending on which station drivers choose, according to a recent price survey.
The survey, which looked at prices across the Benton Harbor area on Tuesday, found that Shell at 4781 Territorial Rdhad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $2.99 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Pilot at 1860 E Napier Ave, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.29
The average price across the greater Benton Harbor area was $3.24, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.96
$3.26
$3.66
$2.99
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.05
$3.35
$3.65
$3.25
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.07
$3.37
$3.87
$3.25
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.07
$3.37
$3.77
$3.25
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.07
$3.37
$--
$3.25
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.07
$3.37
$3.77
$3.25
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:54 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
Comments / 0