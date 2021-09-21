CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Platte, NE

Survey of North Platte diesel prices shows cheapest station saves $0.47

North Platte News Flash
 9 days ago
(NORTH PLATTE, NE) You could be saving up to $0.47 per gallon on diesel in North Platte, according to a recent price survey.

The title of cheapest station in the North Platte area went to Phillips 66 at 3220 S Jeffers St, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $3.14 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.61, at Flying J at 3400 Newberry Rd, the survey found:

The average price across the greater North Platte area was $3.48, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Phillips 66

3220 S Jeffers St, North Platte
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$--
$--
$3.14

Pump & Pantry

2601 Eagles Wing Dr, North Platte
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.03
$3.22
$--
$3.44

Love's Travel Stop

3211 S Newberry Access Rd, North Platte
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.97
$3.27
$3.57
$3.54
card
card$2.99
$--
$3.59
$3.59

Flying J

3400 Newberry Rd, North Platte
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.99
$--
$--
$3.55
card
card$2.97
$3.25
$3.48
$3.61

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:45 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

