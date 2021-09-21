Survey of North Platte diesel prices shows cheapest station saves $0.47

(NORTH PLATTE, NE) You could be saving up to $0.47 per gallon on diesel in North Platte, according to a recent price survey.

The title of cheapest station in the North Platte area went to Phillips 66 at 3220 S Jeffers St, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $3.14 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.61, at Flying J at 3400 Newberry Rd, the survey found:

The average price across the greater North Platte area was $3.48, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Phillips 66 3220 S Jeffers St, North Platte

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ 3.14

Pump & Pantry 2601 Eagles Wing Dr, North Platte

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.03 $ 3.22 $ -- $ 3.44

Love's Travel Stop 3211 S Newberry Access Rd, North Platte

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.97 $ 3.27 $ 3.57 $ 3.54 card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ 3.59 $ 3.59

Flying J 3400 Newberry Rd, North Platte

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ 3.55 card card $ 2.97 $ 3.25 $ 3.48 $ 3.61

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:45 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.