Survey of North Platte diesel prices shows cheapest station saves $0.47
(NORTH PLATTE, NE) You could be saving up to $0.47 per gallon on diesel in North Platte, according to a recent price survey.
The title of cheapest station in the North Platte area went to Phillips 66 at 3220 S Jeffers St, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $3.14 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.61, at Flying J at 3400 Newberry Rd, the survey found:
The average price across the greater North Platte area was $3.48, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$--
$--
$3.14
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.03
$3.22
$--
$3.44
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.97
$3.27
$3.57
$3.54
|card
card$2.99
$--
$3.59
$3.59
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.99
$--
$--
$3.55
|card
card$2.97
$3.25
$3.48
$3.61
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:45 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
