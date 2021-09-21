Kailua Kona diesel prices: Comparison reveals $0.53 savings at cheapest station

(KAILUA KONA, HI) The price of diesel varies by as much as $0.53 in the greater Kailua Kona area, according to a recent price survey.

The title of cheapest station in the Kailua Kona area went to Costco at 73-5600 Maiau St, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $3.99 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $4.52, at Big Island Energy at 74-574 Honokohau Street, the survey found:

The average price across the greater Kailua Kona area was $4.25, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Costco 73-5600 Maiau St, Kailua Kona

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.75 $ -- $ 3.95 $ 3.99

Big Island Energy 74-574 Honokohau Street, Kailua-Kona

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.21 $ 4.39 $ -- $ 4.52

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:56 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.