Kailua Kona diesel prices: Comparison reveals $0.53 savings at cheapest station
(KAILUA KONA, HI) The price of diesel varies by as much as $0.53 in the greater Kailua Kona area, according to a recent price survey.
The title of cheapest station in the Kailua Kona area went to Costco at 73-5600 Maiau St, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $3.99 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $4.52, at Big Island Energy at 74-574 Honokohau Street, the survey found:
The average price across the greater Kailua Kona area was $4.25, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.75
$--
$3.95
$3.99
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$4.21
$4.39
$--
$4.52
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:56 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
