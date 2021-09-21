Diesel price check: This is Burlington's cheapest station
(BURLINGTON, IA) The price of diesel varies by as much as $0.42 in the greater Burlington area, according to a recent price survey.
The title of cheapest station in the Burlington area went to Circle K at 1012 Maple St, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $2.87 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.29, at Ayerco at Us-34, the survey found:
The average price across the greater Burlington area was $3.01, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.85
$3.14
$3.53
$2.87
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.83
$3.13
$3.53
$2.88
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.84
$--
$3.59
$2.99
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.35
$3.65
$4.05
$3.29
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:59 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
