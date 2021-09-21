Diesel price check: This is Burlington's cheapest station

(BURLINGTON, IA) The price of diesel varies by as much as $0.42 in the greater Burlington area, according to a recent price survey.

The title of cheapest station in the Burlington area went to Circle K at 1012 Maple St, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $2.87 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.29, at Ayerco at Us-34, the survey found:

The average price across the greater Burlington area was $3.01, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Circle K 1012 Maple St, Burlington

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.85 $ 3.14 $ 3.53 $ 2.87

Circle K 333 N Roosevelt Ave, Burlington

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.83 $ 3.13 $ 3.53 $ 2.88

Casey's 1911 Des Moines Ave, Burlington

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.84 $ -- $ 3.59 $ 2.99

Ayerco Us-34, Carman

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.35 $ 3.65 $ 4.05 $ 3.29

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:59 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.