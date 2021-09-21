CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Meet 2 of the 6 Lehigh County Court of Common Pleas candidates; more to come

By Artist
wlvr.org
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCandidates are using these last few weeks before November’s municipal election to reach as many voters as possible. But campaigning for judicial races, like Lehigh County Court of Common Pleas, is different from other contests. It’s the trial court that hears major criminal and civil cases and also includes family,...

www.wlvr.org

Comments / 0

Related
Cleveland Scene

Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Court Judge Nancy McDonnell Has Died

The Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas has confirmed that Judge Nancy McDonnell has died. Details were not provided beyond the fact that the 62-year-old McDonnell passed away Tuesday afternoon with her husband, John Kosko, by her side. Judge McDonnell has served on the Common Pleas bench since 1997 and...
CUYAHOGA COUNTY, OH
Cleveland.com

Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Court Judge Brendan Sheehan elected to second term as chief jurist

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Court’s judges elected Judge Brendan Sheehan to be the court’s chief jurist for another two years. Sheehan will start his second term as the court’s administrative judge in January. As administrative judge, he is responsible for overseeing the court’s operations and representing the bench during policy discussions.
CLEVELAND, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
wksu.org

Summit County Common Pleas Court Launches Mentor Program

The Summit County Common Pleas Court has launched a new program called MENTOR. The goal of the program is to match a previously incarcerated person with someone who has successfully navigated re-entry into society. The Mentors Empowering Now to Overcome Recidivism Program is available to people who are granted early...
SUMMIT COUNTY, OH
thetentacle.com

Meet Chaz Packan Republican Candidate for County Council District 4

Chaz Packan has announced he is officially running for the Republican nomination for County Council in 2022 in his home district – County Council District 4. Chaz says it’s “time for bold conservative leadership that advocates for a government closer to and accountable to the people! We need lower taxes and less onerous fees and regulations in this County and district, I am asking for your support in this endeavor.”
ELECTIONS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Race#Election#Criminal Defense#The Law Offices Of#Maraleen Shields#Democrat#Fitzpatrick Lentz#Republicans
Summit Daily News

County Commons: Doing crunches

As a Summit Daily News reader, you make our work possible. Now more than ever, your financial support is critical to help us keep our communities informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having on our residents and businesses. Every contribution, no matter the size, will make a difference.
POLITICS
firststateupdate.com

Bear Man With “Underground Grow Operation” Found Guilty In Cocaine Conspiracy Case

David C. Weiss, U.S. Attorney for the District of Delaware, announced that a federal jury convicted a Bear, Delaware man on Monday on charges of conspiracy to distribute five kilograms or more of cocaine and possession with intent to distribute marijuana. The defendant was acquitted on two related charges. U.S. District Judge Leonard P. Stark accepted the verdict.
BEAR, DE
CBS Denver

Klete Keller Pleads Guilty To Obstruction In U.S. Capitol Riot As Part Of Plea Agreement

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4)– Five-time Olympic swimming medalist Klete Keller has pleaded guilty to “obstruction of an official proceeding” charge in connection to the deadly riot at the U.S. Capitol in January. Klete Keller pleaded guilty to the county in exchange for the Department of Justice dropping the other six charges filed against him. Klete Keller (credit: U.S. District Court) Keller will likely face prison time. The obstruction charge is a felony and carries a maximum of 20 years in prison. The judge accepted the guilty plea. No sentencing date has been set. (credit: screenshot from Townhall Media/Julio Rosas) Keller appeared in person before the judge to make his plea. He lives in Colorado Springs. Keller was charged in federal court in Washington after a video emerged that appeared to show him among those storming the Capitol on Jan. 6. Thousands of supporters of then-Pres. Donald Trump stormed the Capitol during a joint session of Congress while lawmakers met to formalize the victory of President Joe Biden.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
US News and World Report

U.S. Supreme Court to Consider Senator Cruz's Campaign Finance Challenge

(Reuters) -The U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday agreed to hear the Federal Election Commission's bid to restore a campaign finance law that caps the amount of money that candidates can be reimbursed for personal loans to their campaigns in a challenge brought by Republican Senator Ted Cruz. The justices took...
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
CBS DFW

Texas Fetal Heartbeat Law Criticized, Defended During US Senate Committee Hearing

WASHINGTON (CBSDFW.COM) – U.S. Senators butted heads Wednesday, Sept 29 over Texas’ new, controversial fetal heartbeat law. The debate came during a Judiciary Committee hearing on the law itself and on the way the U.S. Supreme Court handles emergency hearings. Among those who testified, Democratic State Representative Donna Howard of Austin. “The entire bill is just egregious.” Howard sharply criticized the law that abolishes abortions after a fetal heartbeat can be detected, which can be at six weeks when many women don’t know they’re pregnant. No exceptions are allowed for rape and incest. Government entities can’t enforce the law, only private citizens can, by filing...
TEXAS STATE
CBS Chicago

Illinois Supreme Court To Hear Case Seeking To Get Decades Of Chicago Police Misconduct Records Released

CHICAGO (CBS) — A significant step has been made in a man’s fight to get decades of Chicago Police misconduct records released. As CBS 2 Political Investigator Dana Kozlov reported Wednesday night, the case is going all the way to the Illinois Supreme Court. Attorney Jared Kosoglad only hoped for this opportunity – and now it is official. He got a notice telling him the state Supreme Court agreed to hear his case, and justices will decide if the city should release five decades of police misconduct files. “It means that the Illinois Supreme Court is going to decide this case, and since...
CHICAGO, IL
Ohio Capital Journal

Senate Dems propose congressional map

The day before the first deadline for congressional maps in Ohio, Democrats in the state Senate released a map of district lines which reduce the Republican lean in the state. The map was released as Senate Bill 237, and was introduced Wednesday by Ohio Senate Minority Leader Kenny Yuko, D-Richmond Heights, and state Sen. Vernon […] The post Senate Dems propose congressional map appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
CONGRESS & COURTS
CBS Pittsburgh

House Republicans Begin Process To Amend State Constitution To Require Voter ID And Elect Secretary Of State

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A state House committee has approved a constitutional amendment that would change Pennsylvania’s election process in several ways. Some Republicans see this as the best way to get the changes they desire. For years, Republicans have pushed the idea that every voter shows an ID card when voting. In this state, that’s only required the first time you vote in a new precinct. When a bill to expand that to all elections was vetoed by Governor Tom Wolf, Republicans decided to put the question on the ballot as an amendment to the State Constitution. It’s one way to bypass...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
atchisonglobenow.com

Meet the candidates

Project Atchison members are inviting constituents to a community wide meet and greet the candidates running for open positions in the local school boards and cities’ elections in November. The event is scheduled for 6-8 p.m. Monday, Oct. 11 at the Elks Lodge, 609 Kansas Avenue in Atchison. The group...
ATCHISON, KS
CBS Boston

Anti-Vaccine Protesters Force Postponement Of NH Executive Council Meeting

MANCHESTER, N.H. (CBS) – A New Hampshire executive council meeting was interrupted Wednesday morning by anti-vaccine protesters, causing the session to be postponed as lawmakers said they feared for their lives. State employees had to be escorted out of the building and to their cars as protestors took over the meeting. Lawmakers were set to vote on Department of Health and Human Services contracts to promote the COVID-19 vaccine and increase the state’s vaccination rate. But before the discussion could begin, protesters were yelling and being disruptive, with more outside trying to get in. It forced council members to leave the meeting. New Hampshire State Rep. Matt Wilhelm said the protesters shouted “we know where you live.” “NH’s democracy was hijacked today by extremists,” Wilhelm said. Gov. Chris Sununu called the incident “unacceptable.” “I will not put members of the Executive Council or State Agencies in harm’s way,” Sununu said in a statement. “State Police had to escort state employees to their cars after unacceptable, unruly behavior. This meeting is being postponed until our state employees can go before the Council in a safe and orderly manner. The items on today’s agenda will be brought up at a later date.”
PROTESTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy