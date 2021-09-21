Diesel price update: Prices for every station in Seneca
(SENECA, SC) Diesel users love the power the fuel offers, with high compression ratios driving some of the highest-torque machines on the road - but no one is fond of diesel prices.
According to a recent price survey, drivers could be saving up to $0.10 depending on where in Seneca they fuel up.
The title of cheapest station in the Seneca area went to TD's Express at 601 S Oak St, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $2.89 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $2.99, at TD's Express at 601 S Oak St, the survey found:
Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $2.96, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.79
$--
$3.09
$2.89
|card
card$2.89
$--
$3.19
$2.99
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.79
$3.04
$3.29
$2.93
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.89
$--
$--
$2.93
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.89
$--
$--
$2.98
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.79
$3.19
$3.59
$2.99
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.79
$3.29
$--
$2.99
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:42 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
