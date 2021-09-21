CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Seneca, SC

Diesel price update: Prices for every station in Seneca

Seneca News Beat
Seneca News Beat
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30AmLE_0c3CsHWG00

(SENECA, SC) Diesel users love the power the fuel offers, with high compression ratios driving some of the highest-torque machines on the road - but no one is fond of diesel prices.
According to a recent price survey, drivers could be saving up to $0.10 depending on where in Seneca they fuel up.

The title of cheapest station in the Seneca area went to TD's Express at 601 S Oak St, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $2.89 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $2.99, at TD's Express at 601 S Oak St, the survey found:

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $2.96, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

TD's Express

601 S Oak St, Seneca
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.79
$--
$3.09
$2.89
card
card$2.89
$--
$3.19
$2.99

QuikTrip

109 Byp Us-123, Seneca
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.79
$3.04
$3.29
$2.93

Exxon

5034 S Sc-11, Westminster
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.89
$--
$--
$2.93

Marathon

1698 Wells Hwy, Seneca
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$--
$--
$2.98

7-Eleven

10899 Clemson Blvd, SouthCarolina
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.79
$3.19
$3.59
$2.99

Snow Creek Country Store

490 Tokeena Rd, Seneca
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.79
$3.29
$--
$2.99

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:42 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Manhattan Echo

Diesel price update: Prices for every station in Manhattan

(MANHATTAN, NY) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $2.00 if you’re buying diesel in Manhattan, according to a recent price survey. The title of cheapest station in the Manhattan area went to Sonomax at 278 Greenpoint Ave, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $2.99 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $4.99, at BP at 2430 Fdr Dr, the survey found:
MANHATTAN, NY
Seneca News Beat

Seneca News Beat

Seneca, SC
127
Followers
226
Post
8K+
Views
ABOUT

With Seneca News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy