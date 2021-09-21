Diesel price update: Prices for every station in Seneca

(SENECA, SC) Diesel users love the power the fuel offers, with high compression ratios driving some of the highest-torque machines on the road - but no one is fond of diesel prices.

According to a recent price survey, drivers could be saving up to $0.10 depending on where in Seneca they fuel up.

The title of cheapest station in the Seneca area went to TD's Express at 601 S Oak St, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $2.89 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $2.99, at TD's Express at 601 S Oak St, the survey found:

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $2.96, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

TD's Express 601 S Oak St, Seneca

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.79 $ -- $ 3.09 $ 2.89 card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ 3.19 $ 2.99

QuikTrip 109 Byp Us-123, Seneca

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ 3.04 $ 3.29 $ 2.93

Exxon 5034 S Sc-11, Westminster

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ 2.93

Marathon 1698 Wells Hwy, Seneca

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ 2.98

7-Eleven 10899 Clemson Blvd, SouthCarolina

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ 3.19 $ 3.59 $ 2.99

Snow Creek Country Store 490 Tokeena Rd, Seneca

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ 3.29 $ -- $ 2.99

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:42 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.