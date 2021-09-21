CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laramie, WY

Diesel price update: Survey pinpoints Laramie's cheapest

Laramie Post
 9 days ago
(LARAMIE, WY) Diesel users love the power the fuel offers, with high compression ratios driving some of the highest-torque machines on the road - but no one is fond of diesel prices.
According to a recent price survey, drivers could be saving up to $0.82 depending on where in Laramie they fuel up.

The survey, which looked at prices across the Laramie area on Tuesday, found that Tumbleweed Express at 4700 Bluebird Lnhad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $2.99 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Pilot at 1564 N Mccue St, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.81

The average price across the greater Laramie area was $3.49, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Tumbleweed Express

4700 Bluebird Ln, Laramie
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.97
$3.19
$3.49
$2.99

Maverik

1301 3Rd Street, Laramie
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.29
$3.49
$3.69
$3.19

Conoco

1657 Snowy Range Rd, Laramie
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.17
$3.55
$3.79
$3.25

Snowy Range Station

400 S Adams St, Laramie
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.29
$3.69
$3.99
$3.28

Exxon

1561 Snowy Range Rd, Laramie
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.39
$3.69
$--
$3.29

Shell

1507 S 3Rd St, Laramie
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.39
$--
$--
$3.49

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

