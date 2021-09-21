Diesel price update: Survey pinpoints Laramie's cheapest

(LARAMIE, WY) Diesel users love the power the fuel offers, with high compression ratios driving some of the highest-torque machines on the road - but no one is fond of diesel prices.

According to a recent price survey, drivers could be saving up to $0.82 depending on where in Laramie they fuel up.

The survey, which looked at prices across the Laramie area on Tuesday, found that Tumbleweed Express at 4700 Bluebird Lnhad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $2.99 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Pilot at 1564 N Mccue St, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.81

The average price across the greater Laramie area was $3.49, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Tumbleweed Express 4700 Bluebird Ln, Laramie

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.97 $ 3.19 $ 3.49 $ 2.99

Maverik 1301 3Rd Street, Laramie

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.29 $ 3.49 $ 3.69 $ 3.19

Conoco 1657 Snowy Range Rd, Laramie

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.17 $ 3.55 $ 3.79 $ 3.25

Snowy Range Station 400 S Adams St, Laramie

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.29 $ 3.69 $ 3.99 $ 3.28

Exxon 1561 Snowy Range Rd, Laramie

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.39 $ 3.69 $ -- $ 3.29

Shell 1507 S 3Rd St, Laramie

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.39 $ -- $ -- $ 3.49

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.