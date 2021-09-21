Ponca City diesel prices: Comparison shows where to save $0.12 per gallon

(PONCA CITY, OK) You could be saving up to $0.12 per gallon on diesel in Ponca City, according to a recent price survey.

The title of cheapest station in the Ponca City area went to Conoco at 4128 E Lake Rd, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $2.88 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.0, at Valero at 400 E South Ave, the survey found:

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $2.94, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Conoco 4128 E Lake Rd, Ponca City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.98 $ -- $ -- $ 2.88

Murphy USA 1115 E Prospect Ave, Ponca City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.76 $ 3.06 $ 3.26 $ 2.92

Valero 200 E Highland Ave, Ponca City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ -- $ -- $ 2.93

Jiffy Trip 3001 N 14Th St, Ponca City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ 3.39 $ 3.69 $ 2.93

Phillips 66 3305 N 14Th St, Ponca City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ 3.39 $ 3.69 $ 2.93

Conoco 801 S 14Th St, Ponca City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ -- $ 3.09 $ 2.94

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:47 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.