Ponca City diesel prices: Comparison shows where to save $0.12 per gallon
(PONCA CITY, OK) You could be saving up to $0.12 per gallon on diesel in Ponca City, according to a recent price survey.
The title of cheapest station in the Ponca City area went to Conoco at 4128 E Lake Rd, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $2.88 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.0, at Valero at 400 E South Ave, the survey found:
Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $2.94, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.98
$--
$--
$2.88
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.76
$3.06
$3.26
$2.92
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.79
$--
$--
$2.93
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.79
$3.39
$3.69
$2.93
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.79
$3.39
$3.69
$2.93
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.79
$--
$3.09
$2.94
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:47 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
