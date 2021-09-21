Price checks register Hammond diesel price, cheapest station
(HAMMOND, LA) You could be saving up to $0.61 per gallon on diesel in Hammond, according to a recent price survey.
The survey, which looked at prices across the Hammond area on Tuesday, found that Murphy USA at 2805 W Thomas Sthad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $2.88 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Texaco at 43169 Pumpkin Center Rd, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.49
Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.06, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.77
$2.88
$3.14
$2.88
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.82
$3.16
$3.46
$2.88
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.76
$3.01
$3.26
$2.88
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.77
$3.02
$3.27
$2.89
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.79
$3.14
$3.44
$2.89
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.79
$3.04
$3.29
$2.92
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 06:01 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
Comments / 0