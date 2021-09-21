CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hammond, LA

Price checks register Hammond diesel price, cheapest station

Hammond Daily
Hammond Daily
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4A5rUF_0c3Cs50n00

(HAMMOND, LA) You could be saving up to $0.61 per gallon on diesel in Hammond, according to a recent price survey.

The survey, which looked at prices across the Hammond area on Tuesday, found that Murphy USA at 2805 W Thomas Sthad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $2.88 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Texaco at 43169 Pumpkin Center Rd, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.49

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.06, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Murphy USA

2805 W Thomas St, Hammond
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.77
$2.88
$3.14
$2.88

Circle K

46011 N Puma Dr, Hammond
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.82
$3.16
$3.46
$2.88

Murphy Express

1225 Veterans Blvd, Ponchatoula
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.76
$3.01
$3.26
$2.88

RaceTrac

3090 W Thomas St, Hammond
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.77
$3.02
$3.27
$2.89

Circle K

15389 La-22, Ponchatoula
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.79
$3.14
$3.44
$2.89

RaceTrac

1000 W Pine St, Ponchatoula
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.79
$3.04
$3.29
$2.92

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 06:01 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Peninsula Digest

Diesel price check: This is San Mateo's cheapest station

(SAN MATEO, CA) You could be saving up to $0.60 per gallon on diesel in San Mateo, according to a recent price survey. The survey, which looked at prices across the San Mateo area on Tuesday, found that A&A Gas at 1100 Broadwayhad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $4.19 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Chevron at 300 E Hillsdale Blvd, which listed a per-gallon price of $4.79.
SAN MATEO, CA
Hammond Daily

Hammond Daily

Hammond, LA
180
Followers
269
Post
13K+
Views
ABOUT

With Hammond Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy