Price checks register Hammond diesel price, cheapest station

(HAMMOND, LA) You could be saving up to $0.61 per gallon on diesel in Hammond, according to a recent price survey.

The survey, which looked at prices across the Hammond area on Tuesday, found that Murphy USA at 2805 W Thomas Sthad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $2.88 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Texaco at 43169 Pumpkin Center Rd, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.49

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.06, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Murphy USA 2805 W Thomas St, Hammond

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.77 $ 2.88 $ 3.14 $ 2.88

Circle K 46011 N Puma Dr, Hammond

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.82 $ 3.16 $ 3.46 $ 2.88

Murphy Express 1225 Veterans Blvd, Ponchatoula

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.76 $ 3.01 $ 3.26 $ 2.88

RaceTrac 3090 W Thomas St, Hammond

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.77 $ 3.02 $ 3.27 $ 2.89

Circle K 15389 La-22, Ponchatoula

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ 3.14 $ 3.44 $ 2.89

RaceTrac 1000 W Pine St, Ponchatoula

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ 3.04 $ 3.29 $ 2.92

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 06:01 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.