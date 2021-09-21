Thirsty truck? Here's Bemidji's cheapest diesel
(BEMIDJI, MN) You could be saving up to $0.17 per gallon on diesel in Bemidji, according to a recent price survey.
The survey looked at prices across the greater Bemidji area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $3.14, at Simonson at 1820 Paul Bunyan Dr Nw. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.31, listed at Cenex at 515 Anne St Sw.
The average price across the greater Bemidji area was $3.17, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$3.19
$3.49
$3.14
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$--
$3.44
$3.14
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$--
$3.59
$3.14
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$3.24
$3.44
$3.14
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.94
$--
$3.44
$3.14
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$--
$3.29
$3.14
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:57 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
Comments / 0