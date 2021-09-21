Thirsty truck? Here's Bemidji's cheapest diesel

(BEMIDJI, MN) You could be saving up to $0.17 per gallon on diesel in Bemidji, according to a recent price survey.

The survey looked at prices across the greater Bemidji area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $3.14, at Simonson at 1820 Paul Bunyan Dr Nw. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.31, listed at Cenex at 515 Anne St Sw.

The average price across the greater Bemidji area was $3.17, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Simonson 1820 Paul Bunyan Dr Nw, Bemidji

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.19 $ 3.49 $ 3.14

Clark 423 Bemidji Ave N, Bemidji

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ 3.44 $ 3.14

ARCO 405 Bemidji Ave N, Bemidji

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ 3.59 $ 3.14

BP 2211 Paul Bunyan Dr Nw, Bemidji

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.24 $ 3.44 $ 3.14

Marathon 2470 Paul Bunyan Dr Nw, Bemidji

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.94 $ -- $ 3.44 $ 3.14

Northdale Oil 2202 Division St W, Bemidji

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ 3.29 $ 3.14

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:57 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.