Diesel lookout: The cheapest fill-up in Garden City

(GARDEN CITY, KS) You could be saving up to $0.46 per gallon on diesel in Garden City, according to a recent price survey.

The title of cheapest station in the Garden City area went to Walmart Neighborhood Market at 2424 N Taylor Ave, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $2.92 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.38, at Love's Country Store at 3285 E Us-50, the survey found:

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.13, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Walmart Neighborhood Market 2424 N Taylor Ave, Garden City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ -- $ -- $ -- $ 2.92

Dillons 1211 Buffalo Jones Ave, Garden City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.82 $ 3.12 $ 3.42 $ 2.95

Cenex 160 N Campus Dr, Garden City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.09 $ 3.29 $ 3.01

Dillons 1325 E Kansas Ave, Garden City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.09 $ 3.19 $ 3.09

Conoco 2505 Fleming St, Garden City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ -- $ -- $ -- $ 3.09

Valero 2001 E Mary St, Garden City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ 3.09

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:45 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.