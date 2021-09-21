CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Garden City, KS

Diesel lookout: The cheapest fill-up in Garden City

Garden City News Beat
Garden City News Beat
 9 days ago
(GARDEN CITY, KS) You could be saving up to $0.46 per gallon on diesel in Garden City, according to a recent price survey.

The title of cheapest station in the Garden City area went to Walmart Neighborhood Market at 2424 N Taylor Ave, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $2.92 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.38, at Love's Country Store at 3285 E Us-50, the survey found:

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.13, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Walmart Neighborhood Market

2424 N Taylor Ave, Garden City
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card$--
$--
$--
$2.92

Dillons

1211 Buffalo Jones Ave, Garden City
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card$2.82
$3.12
$3.42
$2.95

Cenex

160 N Campus Dr, Garden City
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card$2.89
$3.09
$3.29
$3.01

Dillons

1325 E Kansas Ave, Garden City
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card$2.89
$3.09
$3.19
$3.09

Conoco

2505 Fleming St, Garden City
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card$--
$--
$--
$3.09

Valero

2001 E Mary St, Garden City
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card$2.99
$--
$--
$3.09

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:45 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Garden City, KS
ABOUT

With Garden City News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

