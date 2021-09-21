Ada diesel prices: $0.08/gallon savings at Ada's cheapest station
(ADA, OK) Savings of as much as $0.08 per gallon on diesel were available in the Ada area, depending on which station drivers choose, according to a recent price survey.
The survey looked at prices across the greater Ada area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $2.96, at Ada Travel Stop at 145 Cr-35. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.04, listed at Conoco at 809 N Broadway Ave.
Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.00, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.14
$3.32
$3.50
$2.96
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.94
$3.24
$3.54
$2.99
|card
card$2.94
$--
$3.54
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.94
$3.24
$3.74
$2.99
|card
card$2.95
$--
$3.75
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.76
$--
$--
$2.99
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.79
$--
$--
$2.99
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$--
$--
$--
$3.04
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:47 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
