Ada diesel prices: $0.08/gallon savings at Ada's cheapest station

(ADA, OK) Savings of as much as $0.08 per gallon on diesel were available in the Ada area, depending on which station drivers choose, according to a recent price survey.

The survey looked at prices across the greater Ada area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $2.96, at Ada Travel Stop at 145 Cr-35. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.04, listed at Conoco at 809 N Broadway Ave.

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.00, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Ada Travel Stop 145 Cr-35, Ada

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.14 $ 3.32 $ 3.50 $ 2.96

Love's Country Store 524 W Main St, Ada

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.94 $ 3.24 $ 3.54 $ 2.99 card card $ 2.94 $ -- $ 3.54 $ --

Love's Country Store 300 N Mississippi Ave, Ada

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.94 $ 3.24 $ 3.74 $ 2.99 card card $ 2.95 $ -- $ 3.75 $ --

Murphy USA 1621 Lonnie Abbott Blvd, Ada

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.76 $ -- $ -- $ 2.99

Phillips 66 3001 Arlington St, Ada

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ -- $ -- $ 2.99

Conoco 809 N Broadway Ave, Ada

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ -- $ -- $ -- $ 3.04

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:47 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.