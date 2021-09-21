Key West diesel price check shows where to save $0.04 per gallon
(KEY WEST, FL) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.04 if you’re buying diesel in Key West, according to a recent price survey.
The title of cheapest station in the Key West area went to NEX at 807 Sigsbee Rd, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $3.15 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.19, at Shell at 3032 N Roosevelt Blvd, the survey found:
The average price across the greater Key West area was $3.17, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.26
$3.56
$3.86
$3.15
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.26
$3.51
$3.76
$3.16
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.29
$3.69
$4.01
$3.19
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:46 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
