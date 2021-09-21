Key West diesel price check shows where to save $0.04 per gallon

(KEY WEST, FL) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.04 if you’re buying diesel in Key West, according to a recent price survey.

The title of cheapest station in the Key West area went to NEX at 807 Sigsbee Rd, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $3.15 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.19, at Shell at 3032 N Roosevelt Blvd, the survey found:

The average price across the greater Key West area was $3.17, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

NEX 807 Sigsbee Rd, NAS Key West

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.26 $ 3.56 $ 3.86 $ 3.15

Owens 2106 N Roosevelt Blvd, Key West

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.26 $ 3.51 $ 3.76 $ 3.16

Shell 3032 N Roosevelt Blvd, Key West

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.29 $ 3.69 $ 4.01 $ 3.19

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:46 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.