Indians' Myles Straw: Three hits in Monday's matinee

 9 days ago

Straw went 3-for-4 with a double and a run scored in the first game of Monday's doubleheader against the Royals. Cleveland only managed six hits in total against Brady Singer in a 7-2 loss during the matinee, but Straw collected half of them. He wasn't able to repeat the performance in the nightcap however, going 0-for-3 as his team got swept. The 26-year-old is batting a solid .284 through 19 games in September with a .407 OBP and five steals in six attempts, but he's displayed his usual lack of power (zero homers, two doubles and only two RBI).

