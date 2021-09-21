Diesel: Bonney Lake's cheapest, according to survey

(BONNEY LAKE, WA) You could be saving up to $0.57 per gallon on diesel in Bonney Lake, according to a recent price survey.

The survey, which looked at prices across the Bonney Lake area on Tuesday, found that Costco at 9801 204Th Ave Ehad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $3.59 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Chevron at 21406 Wa-410, which listed a per-gallon price of $4.16

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.80, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Costco 9801 204Th Ave E, Bonney Lake

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.64 $ -- $ 3.95 $ 3.59

Shell 2320 136 Ave E, Sumner

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ -- $ 4.19 $ 4.39 $ 3.59

Safeway 13308 Meridian E, Puyallup

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.66 $ 3.87 $ 3.97 $ -- card card $ -- $ -- $ -- $ 3.59

ARCO 18116 Wa-410 E, Bonney Lake

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.89 $ -- $ -- $ 3.61 card card $ 3.99 $ -- $ -- $ 3.71

Mobil 3420 Meridian Ave E, Edgewood

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.78 $ 3.98 $ 4.18 $ 3.64

Fred Meyer 20919 Wa-410, Bonney Lake

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.74 $ 3.94 $ 4.19 $ 3.69

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:45 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.