Diesel: Bonney Lake's cheapest, according to survey
(BONNEY LAKE, WA) You could be saving up to $0.57 per gallon on diesel in Bonney Lake, according to a recent price survey.
The survey, which looked at prices across the Bonney Lake area on Tuesday, found that Costco at 9801 204Th Ave Ehad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $3.59 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Chevron at 21406 Wa-410, which listed a per-gallon price of $4.16
Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.80, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.64
$--
$3.95
$3.59
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$--
$4.19
$4.39
$3.59
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.66
$3.87
$3.97
$--
|card
card$--
$--
$--
$3.59
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.89
$--
$--
$3.61
|card
card$3.99
$--
$--
$3.71
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.78
$3.98
$4.18
$3.64
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.74
$3.94
$4.19
$3.69
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:45 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
