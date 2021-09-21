Cedar City diesel cost survey shows cheapest station saves $0.44

(CEDAR CITY, UT) The price of diesel varies by as much as $0.44 in the greater Cedar City area, according to a recent price survey.

The survey looked at prices across the greater Cedar City area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $3.49, at Phillips 66 at 93 S Main St. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.93, listed at Love's Travel Stop at 2645 N Canyon Ranch Rd.

The average price across the greater Cedar City area was $3.59, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Phillips 66 93 S Main St, Cedar City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.83 $ -- $ -- $ 3.49

Phillips 66 734 S Main St, Cedar City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.83 $ 4.03 $ 4.23 $ 3.49

Maverik 220 North Airport Road, Cedar City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.83 $ 4.03 $ 4.23 $ 3.49

Shell 1355 S Main St, Cedar City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.83 $ 4.03 $ 4.23 $ 3.49

Maverik 1405 S Main St, Cedar City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.83 $ 4.03 $ 4.23 $ 3.49

Maverik 444 East Highway 91, Cedar City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.83 $ 4.03 $ 4.23 $ 3.49

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.