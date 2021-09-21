CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cedar City, UT

Cedar City diesel cost survey shows cheapest station saves $0.44

Cedar City Times
Cedar City Times
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZYaCi_0c3CrVfP00

(CEDAR CITY, UT) The price of diesel varies by as much as $0.44 in the greater Cedar City area, according to a recent price survey.

The survey looked at prices across the greater Cedar City area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $3.49, at Phillips 66 at 93 S Main St. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.93, listed at Love's Travel Stop at 2645 N Canyon Ranch Rd.

The average price across the greater Cedar City area was $3.59, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Phillips 66

93 S Main St, Cedar City
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.83
$--
$--
$3.49

Phillips 66

734 S Main St, Cedar City
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.83
$4.03
$4.23
$3.49

Maverik

220 North Airport Road, Cedar City
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.83
$4.03
$4.23
$3.49

Shell

1355 S Main St, Cedar City
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.83
$4.03
$4.23
$3.49

Maverik

1405 S Main St, Cedar City
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.83
$4.03
$4.23
$3.49

Maverik

444 East Highway 91, Cedar City
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.83
$4.03
$4.23
$3.49

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
IN THIS ARTICLE
Cedar City Times

Cedar City Times

Cedar City, UT
With Cedar City Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

