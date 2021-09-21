Cedar City diesel cost survey shows cheapest station saves $0.44
(CEDAR CITY, UT) The price of diesel varies by as much as $0.44 in the greater Cedar City area, according to a recent price survey.
The survey looked at prices across the greater Cedar City area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $3.49, at Phillips 66 at 93 S Main St. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.93, listed at Love's Travel Stop at 2645 N Canyon Ranch Rd.
The average price across the greater Cedar City area was $3.59, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.83
$--
$--
$3.49
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
