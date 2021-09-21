Diesel price check: Cheapest fill-ups in Walla Walla
(WALLA WALLA, WA) The price of diesel varies by as much as $0.29 in the greater Walla Walla area, according to a recent price survey.
The survey looked at prices across the greater Walla Walla area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $3.65, at PFI Mart at 2285 E Isaacs Ave. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.94, listed at Safeway at 1490 Plaza Way.
Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.77, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.65
$--
$--
$3.65
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.75
$3.95
$4.15
$3.67
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.74
$3.98
$3.99
$3.84
|card
card$3.84
$4.07
$4.09
$3.94
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:57 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
