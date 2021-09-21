Diesel price check: Cheapest fill-ups in Walla Walla

(WALLA WALLA, WA) The price of diesel varies by as much as $0.29 in the greater Walla Walla area, according to a recent price survey.

The survey looked at prices across the greater Walla Walla area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $3.65, at PFI Mart at 2285 E Isaacs Ave. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.94, listed at Safeway at 1490 Plaza Way.

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.77, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

PFI Mart 2285 E Isaacs Ave, Walla Walla

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.65 $ -- $ -- $ 3.65

Exxon 315 N 2Nd Ave, Walla Walla

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.75 $ 3.95 $ 4.15 $ 3.67

Safeway 1490 Plaza Way, Walla Walla

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.74 $ 3.98 $ 3.99 $ 3.84 card card $ 3.84 $ 4.07 $ 4.09 $ 3.94

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:57 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.