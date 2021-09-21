Diesel survey: Updated prices for every Hazleton station
(HAZLETON, PA) Savings of as much as $0.22 per gallon on diesel were available in the Hazleton area, depending on which station drivers choose, according to a recent price survey.
The title of cheapest station in the Hazleton area went to Drums Convenience at 340 N Hunter Hwy, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $3.43 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.65, at Turkey Hill at 70 Station Cir, the survey found:
The average price across the greater Hazleton area was $3.59, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.29
$3.59
$3.99
$3.43
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.35
$3.75
$4.15
$3.59
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.35
$--
$4.05
$3.59
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.35
$3.65
$4.05
$3.59
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.35
$3.45
$4.15
$3.59
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.29
$3.49
$3.69
$3.59
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:35 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
