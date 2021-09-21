Diesel survey: Updated prices for every Hazleton station

(HAZLETON, PA) Savings of as much as $0.22 per gallon on diesel were available in the Hazleton area, depending on which station drivers choose, according to a recent price survey.

The title of cheapest station in the Hazleton area went to Drums Convenience at 340 N Hunter Hwy, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $3.43 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.65, at Turkey Hill at 70 Station Cir, the survey found:

The average price across the greater Hazleton area was $3.59, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Drums Convenience 340 N Hunter Hwy, Drums

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.29 $ 3.59 $ 3.99 $ 3.43

Turkey Hill 1140 N Church St, Hazleton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.35 $ 3.75 $ 4.15 $ 3.59

Valero 1623 N Church St, Hazleton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.35 $ -- $ 4.05 $ 3.59

Sheetz 101 Airport Rd, Hazleton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.35 $ 3.65 $ 4.05 $ 3.59

Turkey Hill 7 Airport Rd, Hazleton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.35 $ 3.45 $ 4.15 $ 3.59

Sunoco 699 S Kennedy Dr, McAdoo

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.29 $ 3.49 $ 3.69 $ 3.59

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:35 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.