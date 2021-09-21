Diesel price update: Searcy's cheapest station
(SEARCY, AR) You could be saving up to $0.53 per gallon on diesel in Searcy, according to a recent price survey.
The survey looked at prices across the greater Searcy area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $2.96, at Valero at 710 W Beebe Capps Expy. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.49, listed at Love's Travel Stop at 2505 Queensway.
Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.09, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.79
$--
$--
$2.96
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.77
$--
$3.32
$2.96
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.74
$2.99
$3.24
$2.97
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.79
$--
$3.39
$2.99
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.79
$--
$3.37
$2.99
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.77
$--
$3.32
$2.99
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:46 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
