Searcy, AR

Diesel price update: Searcy's cheapest station

 9 days ago
(SEARCY, AR) You could be saving up to $0.53 per gallon on diesel in Searcy, according to a recent price survey.

The survey looked at prices across the greater Searcy area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $2.96, at Valero at 710 W Beebe Capps Expy. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.49, listed at Love's Travel Stop at 2505 Queensway.

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.09, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Valero

710 W Beebe Capps Expy, Searcy
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.79
$--
$--
$2.96

Casey's

2620 E Beebe Capps Expy, Searcy
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.77
$--
$3.32
$2.96

Walmart Neighborhood Market

1500 W Beebe Capps Expy, Searcy
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.74
$2.99
$3.24
$2.97

Conoco

3127 E Race St, Searcy
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.79
$--
$3.39
$2.99

Exxon

3401 E Race Ave, Searcy
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.79
$--
$3.37
$2.99

Casey's

3400 E Race Ave, Searcy
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.77
$--
$3.32
$2.99

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:46 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Comments / 0

