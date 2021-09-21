Diesel price check: Cheapest fill-ups in Kingsville

(KINGSVILLE, TX) Savings of as much as $0.52 per gallon on diesel were available in the Kingsville area, depending on which station drivers choose, according to a recent price survey.

The survey looked at prices across the greater Kingsville area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $2.77, at Murphy USA at 1127 E Gen Cavazos Blvd. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.29, listed at Love's Travel Stop at 1451 N Us Highway 77 Byp.

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.01, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Murphy USA 1127 E Gen Cavazos Blvd, Kingsville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.58 $ 2.83 $ 3.12 $ 2.77

Shell 2700 South Us-77 Bypass, Kingsville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.58 $ 3.02 $ 3.42 $ 2.77

Valero 227 W King Ave, Kingsville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ 3.09 $ 3.39 $ 2.99

Love's Travel Stop 1451 N Us Highway 77 Byp, Kingsville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.79 $ 3.14 $ 3.49 $ 3.24 card card $ 2.79 $ 3.14 $ 3.49 $ 3.29

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:51 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.