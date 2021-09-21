Diesel price check: Cheapest fill-ups in Kingsville
(KINGSVILLE, TX) Savings of as much as $0.52 per gallon on diesel were available in the Kingsville area, depending on which station drivers choose, according to a recent price survey.
The survey looked at prices across the greater Kingsville area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $2.77, at Murphy USA at 1127 E Gen Cavazos Blvd. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.29, listed at Love's Travel Stop at 1451 N Us Highway 77 Byp.
Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.01, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.58
$2.83
$3.12
$2.77
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.58
$3.02
$3.42
$2.77
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.79
$3.09
$3.39
$2.99
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.79
$3.14
$3.49
$3.24
|card
card$2.79
$3.14
$3.49
$3.29
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:51 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
