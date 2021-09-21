Durango diesel prices: Comparison shows cheapest station saves $0.20

(DURANGO, CO) Savings of as much as $0.20 per gallon on diesel were available in the Durango area, depending on which station drivers choose, according to a recent price survey.

The survey, which looked at prices across the Durango area on Tuesday, found that Circle K at 1801 Main Avehad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $3.29 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Cenex at 26223 Us-160, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.49

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.37, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Circle K 1801 Main Ave, Durango

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.43 $ 3.73 $ 4.03 $ 3.29

Everyday 799 E College Dr, Durango

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.34 $ 3.54 $ 3.74 $ 3.29

Marathon 2501 Main Ave, Durango

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.43 $ 3.89 $ 4.03 $ 3.39

Marathon 1220 Carbon Jct, Durango

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.43 $ 3.89 $ 4.03 $ 3.39

Cenex 26223 Us-160, Durango

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ -- $ -- $ 3.89 $ 3.49

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.