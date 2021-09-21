Durango diesel prices: Comparison shows cheapest station saves $0.20
(DURANGO, CO) Savings of as much as $0.20 per gallon on diesel were available in the Durango area, depending on which station drivers choose, according to a recent price survey.
The survey, which looked at prices across the Durango area on Tuesday, found that Circle K at 1801 Main Avehad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $3.29 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Cenex at 26223 Us-160, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.49
Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.37, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.43
$3.73
$4.03
$3.29
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.34
$3.54
$3.74
$3.29
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.43
$3.89
$4.03
$3.39
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.43
$3.89
$4.03
$3.39
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$--
$--
$3.89
$3.49
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
