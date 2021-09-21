CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Durango, CO

Durango diesel prices: Comparison shows cheapest station saves $0.20

Durango Post
Durango Post
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05hfCq_0c3CrIRC00

(DURANGO, CO) Savings of as much as $0.20 per gallon on diesel were available in the Durango area, depending on which station drivers choose, according to a recent price survey.

The survey, which looked at prices across the Durango area on Tuesday, found that Circle K at 1801 Main Avehad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $3.29 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Cenex at 26223 Us-160, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.49

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.37, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Circle K

1801 Main Ave, Durango
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.43
$3.73
$4.03
$3.29

Everyday

799 E College Dr, Durango
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.34
$3.54
$3.74
$3.29

Marathon

2501 Main Ave, Durango
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.43
$3.89
$4.03
$3.39

Marathon

1220 Carbon Jct, Durango
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.43
$3.89
$4.03
$3.39

Cenex

26223 Us-160, Durango
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$--
$--
$3.89
$3.49

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Dallasite

Dallas diesel prices: Comparison reveals $0.54 savings at cheapest station

(DALLAS, TX) The price of diesel varies by as much as $0.54 in the greater Dallas area, according to a recent price survey. The title of cheapest station in the Dallas area went to Murphy USA at 1545 N Cockrell Hill Rd, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $2.75 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.29, at Shell at 3128 Mckinney Ave Suite A, the survey found:
DALLAS, TX
San Jose Sentinel

San Jose diesel prices: Comparison shows cheapest station saves $0.90

(SAN JOSE, CA) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.90 if you’re buying diesel in San Jose, according to a recent price survey. The survey looked at prices across the greater San Jose area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $3.99, at Moe's Stop at 1948 Camden Ave. By comparison, the most expensive was $4.89, listed at Rotten Robbie at 370 E Hamilton Ave.
SAN JOSE, CA
Durango Post

Durango Post

Durango, CO
77
Followers
268
Post
10K+
Views
ABOUT

With Durango Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy