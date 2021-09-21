Livingston diesel prices: Comparison shows cheapest station saves $0.30

(LIVINGSTON, TX) The price of diesel varies by as much as $0.30 in the greater Livingston area, according to a recent price survey.

The title of cheapest station in the Livingston area went to H-E-B at 1509 W Church St, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $2.69 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $2.99, at O'Lucky at 900 W Church St, the survey found:

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $2.84, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

H-E-B 1509 W Church St, Livingston

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.62 $ -- $ -- $ 2.69

Sunoco 2301 Us-190 W, Livingston

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.63 $ 2.93 $ 3.23 $ 2.75

Chevron 1600 Us-190 W, Livingston

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.69 $ -- $ -- $ 2.79 card card $ 2.73 $ -- $ -- $ 2.79

Mobil 1605 W Church St, Livingston

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.63 $ -- $ 3.23 $ 2.79

Exxon 4727 Us-59 S, Livingston

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ -- $ -- $ 2.85

Shell 212 E Church St, Livingston

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ 2.95

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:50 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.