Livingston diesel prices: Comparison shows cheapest station saves $0.30
(LIVINGSTON, TX) The price of diesel varies by as much as $0.30 in the greater Livingston area, according to a recent price survey.
The title of cheapest station in the Livingston area went to H-E-B at 1509 W Church St, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $2.69 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $2.99, at O'Lucky at 900 W Church St, the survey found:
Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $2.84, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.62
$--
$--
$2.69
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.63
$2.93
$3.23
$2.75
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.69
$--
$--
$2.79
|card
card$2.73
$--
$--
$2.79
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.63
$--
$3.23
$2.79
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.79
$--
$--
$2.85
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$--
$--
$2.95
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:50 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
