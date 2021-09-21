CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ruston, LA

Diesel price check: This is Ruston's cheapest station

Ruston News Watch
 9 days ago
(RUSTON, LA) Savings of as much as $0.09 per gallon on diesel were available in the Ruston area, depending on which station drivers choose, according to a recent price survey.

The survey, which looked at prices across the Ruston area on Tuesday, found that 76 at 2113 Farmerville Hwyhad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $2.95 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Shell at 1705 N Service Rd E, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.04

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $2.98, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

76

2113 Farmerville Hwy, Ruston
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.63
$--
$3.39
$2.95

Chevron

5665 Us-167, Ruston
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.79
$--
$3.34
$2.95

Shell

1705 N Service Rd E, Ruston
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.71
$3.21
$3.71
$3.04

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:46 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

