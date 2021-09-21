Local price review shows diesel prices around Beckley
(BECKLEY, WV) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.14 if you’re buying diesel in Beckley, according to a recent price survey.
The survey looked at prices across the greater Beckley area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $3.25, at Sunoco at 470 Appalachian Heights Rd. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.39, listed at Sheetz at 5481 Robert C Byrd Dr.
The average price across the greater Beckley area was $3.30, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.15
$--
$--
$3.25
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.15
$3.40
$3.75
$3.29
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.15
$3.50
$3.90
$3.29
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.15
$3.40
$3.65
$3.29
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.15
$3.35
$3.55
$3.29
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.18
$--
$--
$3.29
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:39 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
