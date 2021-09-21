Local price review shows diesel prices around Beckley

(BECKLEY, WV) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.14 if you’re buying diesel in Beckley, according to a recent price survey.

The survey looked at prices across the greater Beckley area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $3.25, at Sunoco at 470 Appalachian Heights Rd. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.39, listed at Sheetz at 5481 Robert C Byrd Dr.

The average price across the greater Beckley area was $3.30, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Sunoco 470 Appalachian Heights Rd, Bradley

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.15 $ -- $ -- $ 3.25

Mobil 3133 Robert C Byrd Dr, Beckley

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.15 $ 3.40 $ 3.75 $ 3.29

Sheetz 2881 Robert Byrd Dr, Beckley

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.15 $ 3.50 $ 3.90 $ 3.29

Liberty 813 N Eisenhower Dr, Beckley

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.15 $ 3.40 $ 3.65 $ 3.29

Kroger 136 Beckley Crossing, Beckley

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.15 $ 3.35 $ 3.55 $ 3.29

Exxon 2005 Harper Rd, Beckley

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.18 $ -- $ -- $ 3.29

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:39 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.