Diesel lookout: The cheapest fill-up in Hinesville
(HINESVILLE, GA) Savings of as much as $0.12 per gallon on diesel were available in the Hinesville area, depending on which station drivers choose, according to a recent price survey.
The survey looked at prices across the greater Hinesville area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $3.08, at Kroger at 555 A West Oglethorpe Hwy. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.2, listed at CITGO at 1439 W Oglethorpe Hwy.
Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.13, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.94
$3.19
$3.44
$3.08
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.98
$3.20
$3.50
$3.10
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.04
$--
$--
$3.14
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.04
$--
$--
$3.14
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.98
$3.24
$3.54
$3.14
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.90
$3.20
$3.50
$3.20
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:44 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
Comments / 0