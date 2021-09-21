CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hinesville, GA

Diesel lookout: The cheapest fill-up in Hinesville

Hinesville Updates
Hinesville Updates
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05hfCq_0c3Cr8hB00

(HINESVILLE, GA) Savings of as much as $0.12 per gallon on diesel were available in the Hinesville area, depending on which station drivers choose, according to a recent price survey.

The survey looked at prices across the greater Hinesville area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $3.08, at Kroger at 555 A West Oglethorpe Hwy. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.2, listed at CITGO at 1439 W Oglethorpe Hwy.

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.13, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Kroger

555 A West Oglethorpe Hwy, Hinesville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.94
$3.19
$3.44
$3.08

Friendly Express

23 Talmadge Rd, Walthourville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.98
$3.20
$3.50
$3.10

Enmarket

791 Elma G Miles Pkwy, Hinesville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.04
$--
$--
$3.14

Enmarket

904 Elma G Miles Pkwy, Hinesville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.04
$--
$--
$3.14

Parker's

5890 W Oglethorpe Hwy, Walthourville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.98
$3.24
$3.54
$3.14

CITGO

1439 W Oglethorpe Hwy, Hinesville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.90
$3.20
$3.50
$3.20

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:44 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Comments / 0

Related
Motor City Metro

Diesel lookout: The cheapest fill-up in Detroit

(DETROIT, MI) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $130.91 if you’re buying diesel in Detroit, according to a recent price survey. The survey looked at prices across the greater Detroit area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $2.99, at Marathon at 3735 E Vernor Hwy. By comparison, the most expensive was $133.9, listed at Esso at 3511 Wyandotte St E.
DETROIT, MI
Hinesville Updates

Hinesville Updates

Hinesville, GA
132
Followers
265
Post
14K+
Views
ABOUT

With Hinesville Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy