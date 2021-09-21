Diesel lookout: The cheapest fill-up in Hinesville

(HINESVILLE, GA) Savings of as much as $0.12 per gallon on diesel were available in the Hinesville area, depending on which station drivers choose, according to a recent price survey.

The survey looked at prices across the greater Hinesville area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $3.08, at Kroger at 555 A West Oglethorpe Hwy. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.2, listed at CITGO at 1439 W Oglethorpe Hwy.

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.13, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Kroger 555 A West Oglethorpe Hwy, Hinesville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.94 $ 3.19 $ 3.44 $ 3.08

Friendly Express 23 Talmadge Rd, Walthourville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.98 $ 3.20 $ 3.50 $ 3.10

Enmarket 791 Elma G Miles Pkwy, Hinesville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.04 $ -- $ -- $ 3.14

Enmarket 904 Elma G Miles Pkwy, Hinesville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.04 $ -- $ -- $ 3.14

Parker's 5890 W Oglethorpe Hwy, Walthourville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.98 $ 3.24 $ 3.54 $ 3.14

CITGO 1439 W Oglethorpe Hwy, Hinesville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.90 $ 3.20 $ 3.50 $ 3.20

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:44 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.