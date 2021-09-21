Diesel: Bartlesville's cheapest, according to survey

(BARTLESVILLE, OK) Diesel users love the power the fuel offers, with high compression ratios driving some of the highest-torque machines on the road - but no one is fond of diesel prices.

According to a recent price survey, drivers could be saving up to $0.15 depending on where in Bartlesville they fuel up.

The survey, which looked at prices across the Bartlesville area on Tuesday, found that For Your Convenience at 5312 E Nowata Rdhad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $2.79 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Conoco at 2501 Se Washington Blvd, which listed a per-gallon price of $2.94

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $2.89, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

For Your Convenience 5312 E Nowata Rd, Bartlesville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.59 $ -- $ -- $ 2.79 card card $ 2.69 $ 2.89 $ 3.19 $ 2.89

Murphy USA 3880 Se Green Country Rd, Bartlesville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.64 $ 2.84 $ 3.04 $ 2.86 card card $ 2.67 $ 2.87 $ 3.07 $ 2.89

Phillips 66 400 Se Adams Blvd, Bartlesville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.72 $ -- $ -- $ 2.89

Circle K 925 Sw Frank Phillips Blvd, Bartlesville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.69 $ 3.04 $ 3.19 $ 2.89

Phillips 66 1835 Sw Frank Phillips Blvd, Bartlesville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.75 $ -- $ 3.72 $ 2.89

QuikTrip 102 Se Washington Blvd, Bartlesville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.68 $ 2.91 $ 3.09 $ 2.89

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:47 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.