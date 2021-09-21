CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Bartlesville, OK

Diesel: Bartlesville's cheapest, according to survey

Bartlesville News Beat
Bartlesville News Beat
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ogLgm_0c3Cr7oS00

(BARTLESVILLE, OK) Diesel users love the power the fuel offers, with high compression ratios driving some of the highest-torque machines on the road - but no one is fond of diesel prices.
According to a recent price survey, drivers could be saving up to $0.15 depending on where in Bartlesville they fuel up.

The survey, which looked at prices across the Bartlesville area on Tuesday, found that For Your Convenience at 5312 E Nowata Rdhad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $2.79 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Conoco at 2501 Se Washington Blvd, which listed a per-gallon price of $2.94

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $2.89, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

For Your Convenience

5312 E Nowata Rd, Bartlesville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.59
$--
$--
$2.79
card
card$2.69
$2.89
$3.19
$2.89

Murphy USA

3880 Se Green Country Rd, Bartlesville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.64
$2.84
$3.04
$2.86
card
card$2.67
$2.87
$3.07
$2.89

Phillips 66

400 Se Adams Blvd, Bartlesville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.72
$--
$--
$2.89

Circle K

925 Sw Frank Phillips Blvd, Bartlesville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.69
$3.04
$3.19
$2.89

Phillips 66

1835 Sw Frank Phillips Blvd, Bartlesville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.75
$--
$3.72
$2.89

QuikTrip

102 Se Washington Blvd, Bartlesville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.68
$2.91
$3.09
$2.89

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:47 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Comments / 0

Related
Bartlesville News Beat

Bartlesville News Beat

Bartlesville, OK
131
Followers
236
Post
11K+
Views
ABOUT

With Bartlesville News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy