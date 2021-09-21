Diesel: Bartlesville's cheapest, according to survey
(BARTLESVILLE, OK) Diesel users love the power the fuel offers, with high compression ratios driving some of the highest-torque machines on the road - but no one is fond of diesel prices.
According to a recent price survey, drivers could be saving up to $0.15 depending on where in Bartlesville they fuel up.
The survey, which looked at prices across the Bartlesville area on Tuesday, found that For Your Convenience at 5312 E Nowata Rdhad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $2.79 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Conoco at 2501 Se Washington Blvd, which listed a per-gallon price of $2.94
Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $2.89, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.59
$--
$--
$2.79
|card
card$2.69
$2.89
$3.19
$2.89
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.64
$2.84
$3.04
$2.86
|card
card$2.67
$2.87
$3.07
$2.89
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.72
$--
$--
$2.89
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.69
$3.04
$3.19
$2.89
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.75
$--
$3.72
$2.89
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.68
$2.91
$3.09
$2.89
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:47 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
Comments / 0