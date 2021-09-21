CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mount Pleasant, MI

Diesel lookout: Survey shows some Mt Pleasant stations charging $0.04 extra

 9 days ago
(MT PLEASANT, MI) The price of diesel varies by as much as $0.04 in the greater Mt Pleasant area, according to a recent price survey.

The title of cheapest station in the Mt Pleasant area went to Speedway at 201 S Mission St, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $3.25 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.29, at Mobil at 2428 S Leaton Rd, the survey found:

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.26, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Speedway

201 S Mission St, Mount Pleasant
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.19
$3.49
$3.79
$3.25

Speedway

1018 E Pickard Rd, Mount Pleasant
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.19
$3.49
$3.79
$3.25

Meijer

1015 E Pickard Rd, Mount Pleasant
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.19
$3.49
$3.79
$3.25

Shell

1911 S Mission St, Mount Pleasant
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.19
$3.49
$3.79
$3.25

CITGO

910 W Pickard St, Mount Pleasant
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.19
$3.49
$3.79
$3.25

Shell

5612 E Pickard Rd, Mount Pleasant
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.19
$3.49
$3.79
$3.25

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:54 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

