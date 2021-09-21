Diesel lookout: Survey shows some Mt Pleasant stations charging $0.04 extra

(MT PLEASANT, MI) The price of diesel varies by as much as $0.04 in the greater Mt Pleasant area, according to a recent price survey.

The title of cheapest station in the Mt Pleasant area went to Speedway at 201 S Mission St, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $3.25 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.29, at Mobil at 2428 S Leaton Rd, the survey found:

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.26, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Speedway 201 S Mission St, Mount Pleasant

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.19 $ 3.49 $ 3.79 $ 3.25

Speedway 1018 E Pickard Rd, Mount Pleasant

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.19 $ 3.49 $ 3.79 $ 3.25

Meijer 1015 E Pickard Rd, Mount Pleasant

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.19 $ 3.49 $ 3.79 $ 3.25

Shell 1911 S Mission St, Mount Pleasant

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.19 $ 3.49 $ 3.79 $ 3.25

CITGO 910 W Pickard St, Mount Pleasant

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.19 $ 3.49 $ 3.79 $ 3.25

Shell 5612 E Pickard Rd, Mount Pleasant

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.19 $ 3.49 $ 3.79 $ 3.25

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:54 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.