Diesel lookout: Survey shows some Mt Pleasant stations charging $0.04 extra
(MT PLEASANT, MI) The price of diesel varies by as much as $0.04 in the greater Mt Pleasant area, according to a recent price survey.
The title of cheapest station in the Mt Pleasant area went to Speedway at 201 S Mission St, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $3.25 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.29, at Mobil at 2428 S Leaton Rd, the survey found:
Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.26, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.19
$3.49
$3.79
$3.25
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:54 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
