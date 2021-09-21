CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beaufort, SC

Beaufort diesel prices: $0.30/gallon savings at Beaufort's cheapest station

 9 days ago
(BEAUFORT, SC) Diesel users love the power the fuel offers, with high compression ratios driving some of the highest-torque machines on the road - but no one is fond of diesel prices.
According to a recent price survey, drivers could be saving up to $0.30 depending on where in Beaufort they fuel up.

The survey, which looked at prices across the Beaufort area on Tuesday, found that Shell at 375 Sea Island Pkwyhad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $2.99 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was BP at 780B Parris Island Gtwy, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.29

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.11, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Shell

375 Sea Island Pkwy, Lady's Island
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$3.29
$3.69
$2.99

Shell

2770 Trask Pkwy, Beaufort
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$3.29
$3.59
$2.99

Enmarket

3076 Trask Parkway, Beaufort
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.94
$3.25
$--
$3.04
card
card$3.04
$3.29
$--
$3.04

Murphy Express

256 Sea Island Pkwy, Beaufort
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.90
$3.20
$3.45
$3.09

Parker's

3440 Trask Pkwy, Beaufort
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.04
$3.44
$3.84
$3.14

Parker's

12 Savannah Hwy, Beaufort
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$3.39
$3.79
$3.21

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:38 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

