Beaufort diesel prices: $0.30/gallon savings at Beaufort's cheapest station

(BEAUFORT, SC) Diesel users love the power the fuel offers, with high compression ratios driving some of the highest-torque machines on the road - but no one is fond of diesel prices.

According to a recent price survey, drivers could be saving up to $0.30 depending on where in Beaufort they fuel up.

The survey, which looked at prices across the Beaufort area on Tuesday, found that Shell at 375 Sea Island Pkwyhad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $2.99 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was BP at 780B Parris Island Gtwy, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.29

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.11, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Shell 375 Sea Island Pkwy, Lady's Island

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.29 $ 3.69 $ 2.99

Shell 2770 Trask Pkwy, Beaufort

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.29 $ 3.59 $ 2.99

Enmarket 3076 Trask Parkway, Beaufort

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.94 $ 3.25 $ -- $ 3.04 card card $ 3.04 $ 3.29 $ -- $ 3.04

Murphy Express 256 Sea Island Pkwy, Beaufort

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.90 $ 3.20 $ 3.45 $ 3.09

Parker's 3440 Trask Pkwy, Beaufort

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.04 $ 3.44 $ 3.84 $ 3.14

Parker's 12 Savannah Hwy, Beaufort

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.39 $ 3.79 $ 3.21

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:38 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.