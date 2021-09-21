Roseburg diesel price check shows where to save $0.65 per gallon

(ROSEBURG, OR) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.65 if you’re buying diesel in Roseburg, according to a recent price survey.

The survey looked at prices across the greater Roseburg area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $3.24, at Love's Travel Stop at 280 Grant Smith Rd. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.89, listed at Chevron at 345 W Harvard Ave.

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.65, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Love's Travel Stop 280 Grant Smith Rd, Roseburg

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.57 $ 3.87 $ 4.17 $ 3.24 card card $ 3.57 $ 3.87 $ 4.17 $ 3.60

Mobil 985 W Harvard Ave, Roseburg

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.59 $ 3.75 $ 3.89 $ 3.39

Sinclair 792 Nw Garden Valley Blvd, Roseburg

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.59 $ 3.77 $ 3.95 $ 3.39 card card $ 3.69 $ 3.87 $ 4.05 $ 3.49

Fred Meyer 770 Nw Garden Valley Blvd, Roseburg

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.69 $ 3.89 $ 4.09 $ 3.49

Pit Stop 2295 Ne Diamond Lake Blvd, Roseburg

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.65 $ -- $ -- $ 3.59 card card $ 3.75 $ -- $ -- $ 3.69

Chevron 2625 Ne Diamond Lake Blvd, Roseburg

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.69 $ 3.79 $ 3.89 $ 3.59 card card $ 3.79 $ 3.89 $ 3.99 $ 3.69

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:56 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.