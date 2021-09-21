CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roseburg, OR

Roseburg diesel price check shows where to save $0.65 per gallon

Roseburg News Beat
Roseburg News Beat
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01izsq_0c3Cr2Op00

(ROSEBURG, OR) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.65 if you’re buying diesel in Roseburg, according to a recent price survey.

The survey looked at prices across the greater Roseburg area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $3.24, at Love's Travel Stop at 280 Grant Smith Rd. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.89, listed at Chevron at 345 W Harvard Ave.

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.65, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Love's Travel Stop

280 Grant Smith Rd, Roseburg
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.57
$3.87
$4.17
$3.24
card
card$3.57
$3.87
$4.17
$3.60

Mobil

985 W Harvard Ave, Roseburg
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.59
$3.75
$3.89
$3.39

Sinclair

792 Nw Garden Valley Blvd, Roseburg
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.59
$3.77
$3.95
$3.39
card
card$3.69
$3.87
$4.05
$3.49

Fred Meyer

770 Nw Garden Valley Blvd, Roseburg
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.69
$3.89
$4.09
$3.49

Pit Stop

2295 Ne Diamond Lake Blvd, Roseburg
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.65
$--
$--
$3.59
card
card$3.75
$--
$--
$3.69

Chevron

2625 Ne Diamond Lake Blvd, Roseburg
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.69
$3.79
$3.89
$3.59
card
card$3.79
$3.89
$3.99
$3.69

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:56 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

