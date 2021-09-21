Roseburg diesel price check shows where to save $0.65 per gallon
(ROSEBURG, OR) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.65 if you’re buying diesel in Roseburg, according to a recent price survey.
The survey looked at prices across the greater Roseburg area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $3.24, at Love's Travel Stop at 280 Grant Smith Rd. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.89, listed at Chevron at 345 W Harvard Ave.
Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.65, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.57
$3.87
$4.17
$3.24
|card
card$3.57
$3.87
$4.17
$3.60
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.59
$3.75
$3.89
$3.39
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.59
$3.77
$3.95
$3.39
|card
card$3.69
$3.87
$4.05
$3.49
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.69
$3.89
$4.09
$3.49
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.65
$--
$--
$3.59
|card
card$3.75
$--
$--
$3.69
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.69
$3.79
$3.89
$3.59
|card
card$3.79
$3.89
$3.99
$3.69
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:56 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
