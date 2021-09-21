Local price review shows cheapest diesel in Huber Heights

(HUBER HEIGHTS, OH) Diesel users love the power the fuel offers, with high compression ratios driving some of the highest-torque machines on the road - but no one is fond of diesel prices.

According to a recent price survey, drivers could be saving up to $0.62 depending on where in Huber Heights they fuel up.

The survey looked at prices across the greater Huber Heights area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $3.07, at United Dairy Farmers at 7224 Taylorsville Rd . By comparison, the most expensive was $3.69, listed at Flying J at 175 Northwoods Blvd.

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.27, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

United Dairy Farmers 7224 Taylorsville Rd , Huber Heights

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.00 $ 3.30 $ 3.60 $ 3.07

United Dairy Farmers 3026 Harshman Rd, Dayton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.03 $ 3.33 $ 3.63 $ 3.07

Casey's 6007 Troy Pike, Huber Heights

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.03 $ 3.38 $ 3.63 $ 3.09

Marathon 7851 Old Troy Pike, Huber Heights

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.53 $ 3.93 $ 3.09

BP 110 Shoup Mill Rd, Dayton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.05 $ 3.56 $ 4.15 $ 3.10

BP 5835 N Main St, Dayton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.04 $ 3.36 $ 3.66 $ 3.10

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:52 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.