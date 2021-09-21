CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Huber Heights, OH

Local price review shows cheapest diesel in Huber Heights

Huber Heights Updates
Huber Heights Updates
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ChJyp_0c3CqzzI00

(HUBER HEIGHTS, OH) Diesel users love the power the fuel offers, with high compression ratios driving some of the highest-torque machines on the road - but no one is fond of diesel prices.
According to a recent price survey, drivers could be saving up to $0.62 depending on where in Huber Heights they fuel up.

The survey looked at prices across the greater Huber Heights area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $3.07, at United Dairy Farmers at 7224 Taylorsville Rd . By comparison, the most expensive was $3.69, listed at Flying J at 175 Northwoods Blvd.

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.27, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

United Dairy Farmers

7224 Taylorsville Rd , Huber Heights
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.00
$3.30
$3.60
$3.07

United Dairy Farmers

3026 Harshman Rd, Dayton
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.03
$3.33
$3.63
$3.07

Casey's

6007 Troy Pike, Huber Heights
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.03
$3.38
$3.63
$3.09

Marathon

7851 Old Troy Pike, Huber Heights
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$3.53
$3.93
$3.09

BP

110 Shoup Mill Rd, Dayton
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.05
$3.56
$4.15
$3.10

BP

5835 N Main St, Dayton
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.04
$3.36
$3.66
$3.10

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:52 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Dallasite

Local price review shows diesel prices around Dallas

(DALLAS, TX) The price of diesel varies by as much as $0.57 in the greater Dallas area, according to a recent price survey. The survey, which looked at prices across the Dallas area on Tuesday, found that Conoco at 3308 Ft Worth Avehad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $2.73 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Chevron at 1607 Regal Row, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.3.
DALLAS, TX
PHX Sun-Times

Local price review shows cheapest diesel in Phoenix

(PHOENIX, AZ) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $1.00 if you’re buying diesel in Phoenix, according to a recent price survey. The title of cheapest station in the Phoenix area went to Exxon at 3202 E Van Buren St, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $2.89 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.89, at Shell at 3444 S 40Th St, the survey found:
PHOENIX, AZ
Huber Heights Updates

Huber Heights Updates

Huber Heights, OH
55
Followers
258
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Huber Heights Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy