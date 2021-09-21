Port Huron diesel price check reveals $129.73 savings at cheapest station

(PORT HURON, MI) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $129.73 if you’re buying diesel in Port Huron, according to a recent price survey.

The title of cheapest station in the Port Huron area went to Murphy USA at 4845 24Th Ave, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $3.17 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $132.9, at Shell at 1486 Plank Rd, the survey found:

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $56.05, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Murphy USA 4845 24Th Ave, Fort Gratiot

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.97 $ 3.48 $ 3.89 $ 3.17

Meijer 4725 24Th Ave, Fort Gratiot

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.97 $ 3.27 $ 3.62 $ 3.18

Exxon 2180 Water St, Port Huron

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.15 $ 3.45 $ 3.75 $ 3.19

Speedy Q 4446 Lapeer Rd, Port Huron

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ 3.39 $ 3.66 $ 3.25

Speedway 1677 Range Rd, Kimball

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ 3.39 $ 3.69 $ 3.25

Speedy Q 1301 10Th St, Port Huron

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ 3.39 $ 3.66 $ 3.29

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:54 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.