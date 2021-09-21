Port Huron diesel price check reveals $129.73 savings at cheapest station
(PORT HURON, MI) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $129.73 if you’re buying diesel in Port Huron, according to a recent price survey.
The title of cheapest station in the Port Huron area went to Murphy USA at 4845 24Th Ave, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $3.17 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $132.9, at Shell at 1486 Plank Rd, the survey found:
Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $56.05, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.97
$3.48
$3.89
$3.17
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.97
$3.27
$3.62
$3.18
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.15
$3.45
$3.75
$3.19
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.09
$3.39
$3.66
$3.25
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.09
$3.39
$3.69
$3.25
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.09
$3.39
$3.66
$3.29
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:54 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
