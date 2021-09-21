CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Port Huron, MI

Port Huron diesel price check reveals $129.73 savings at cheapest station

Port Huron Bulletin
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zXYP2_0c3Cqy6Z00

(PORT HURON, MI) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $129.73 if you’re buying diesel in Port Huron, according to a recent price survey.

The title of cheapest station in the Port Huron area went to Murphy USA at 4845 24Th Ave, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $3.17 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $132.9, at Shell at 1486 Plank Rd, the survey found:

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $56.05, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Murphy USA

4845 24Th Ave, Fort Gratiot
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.97
$3.48
$3.89
$3.17

Meijer

4725 24Th Ave, Fort Gratiot
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.97
$3.27
$3.62
$3.18

Exxon

2180 Water St, Port Huron
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.15
$3.45
$3.75
$3.19

Speedy Q

4446 Lapeer Rd, Port Huron
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.09
$3.39
$3.66
$3.25

Speedway

1677 Range Rd, Kimball
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.09
$3.39
$3.69
$3.25

Speedy Q

1301 10Th St, Port Huron
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.09
$3.39
$3.66
$3.29

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:54 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

