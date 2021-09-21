CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marion, IN

Thirsty truck? Here's Marion's cheapest diesel

Marion Voice
Marion Voice
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kuytk_0c3CqwL700

(MARION, IN) Diesel users love the power the fuel offers, with high compression ratios driving some of the highest-torque machines on the road - but no one is fond of diesel prices.
According to a recent price survey, drivers could be saving up to $0.47 depending on where in Marion they fuel up.

The survey, which looked at prices across the Marion area on Tuesday, found that Speedway at 1550 Western Avehad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $3.22 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was BP at 6256 Corridor Dr, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.69

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.37, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Speedway

1550 Western Ave, Marion
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.09
$3.44
$3.74
$3.22

Casey's

1229 N Baldwin Ave, Marion
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.12
$--
$3.67
$3.22

Sunoco

3035 S Western Ave, Marion
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.04
$--
$--
$3.24
card
card$3.15
$--
$--
$3.29

Marathon

2210 N Huntington, Marion
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.15
$3.50
$--
$3.27

McClure

801 N Baldwin Ave, Marion
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$--
$--
$--
$3.29
card
card$3.15
$--
$--
$3.34

McClure

1509 S Western Ave , Marion
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.09
$--
$3.80
$3.29

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:53 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

