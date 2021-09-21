CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lewiston, ID

Local price review shows cheapest diesel in Lewiston

Lewiston Updates
Lewiston Updates
 9 days ago
(LEWISTON, ID) You could be saving up to $0.15 per gallon on diesel in Lewiston, according to a recent price survey.

The title of cheapest station in the Lewiston area went to Costco at 301 5Th St, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $3.4 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.55, at Sinclair at 311 22Nd St N, the survey found:

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.48, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Costco

301 5Th St, Clarkston
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.31
$--
$3.69
$3.40

Maverik

404 Thain Road, Lewiston
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.31
$3.51
$3.71
$3.42

Neighbor's A1 Market

1310 Grelle Ave, Lewiston
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.31
$3.51
$3.71
$3.42

nomnom

335 Thain Rd, Lewiston
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.35
$3.55
$3.75
$3.44

Conoco

17372 Nez Perce Rd, Lewiston
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.40
$--
$--
$3.45

nomnom

1425 Main St, Lewiston
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.49
$3.69
$3.89
$3.49

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

