Local price review shows cheapest diesel in Lewiston
(LEWISTON, ID) You could be saving up to $0.15 per gallon on diesel in Lewiston, according to a recent price survey.
The title of cheapest station in the Lewiston area went to Costco at 301 5Th St, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $3.4 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.55, at Sinclair at 311 22Nd St N, the survey found:
Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.48, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.31
$--
$3.69
$3.40
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.31
$3.51
$3.71
$3.42
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.31
$3.51
$3.71
$3.42
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.35
$3.55
$3.75
$3.44
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.40
$--
$--
$3.45
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.49
$3.69
$3.89
$3.49
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
