Local price review shows cheapest diesel in Lewiston

(LEWISTON, ID) You could be saving up to $0.15 per gallon on diesel in Lewiston, according to a recent price survey.

The title of cheapest station in the Lewiston area went to Costco at 301 5Th St, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $3.4 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.55, at Sinclair at 311 22Nd St N, the survey found:

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.48, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Costco 301 5Th St, Clarkston

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.31 $ -- $ 3.69 $ 3.40

Maverik 404 Thain Road, Lewiston

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.31 $ 3.51 $ 3.71 $ 3.42

Neighbor's A1 Market 1310 Grelle Ave, Lewiston

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.31 $ 3.51 $ 3.71 $ 3.42

nomnom 335 Thain Rd, Lewiston

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.35 $ 3.55 $ 3.75 $ 3.44

Conoco 17372 Nez Perce Rd, Lewiston

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.40 $ -- $ -- $ 3.45

nomnom 1425 Main St, Lewiston

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.49 $ 3.69 $ 3.89 $ 3.49

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.