Diesel survey: Updated prices for every Arcadia station

(ARCADIA, FL) Savings of as much as $0.04 per gallon on diesel were available in the Arcadia area, depending on which station drivers choose, according to a recent price survey.

The survey looked at prices across the greater Arcadia area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $3.15, at Marathon at 908 E Hickory St. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.19, listed at Speedway at 201 S Brevard Ave.

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.18, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Marathon 908 E Hickory St, Arcadia

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ 3.53 $ 3.89 $ 3.15

Speedway 201 S Brevard Ave, Arcadia

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ -- $ -- $ 3.19

Shell 405 N Brevard Ave, Arcadia

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ 3.46 $ 3.76 $ 3.19

Shell 610 N Brevard Ave, Arcadia

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ -- $ -- $ 3.19

Murphy USA 2769 Se Fl-70, Arcadia

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.07 $ -- $ -- $ 3.19

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:47 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.