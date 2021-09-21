Diesel survey: Updated prices for every Arcadia station
(ARCADIA, FL) Savings of as much as $0.04 per gallon on diesel were available in the Arcadia area, depending on which station drivers choose, according to a recent price survey.
The survey looked at prices across the greater Arcadia area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $3.15, at Marathon at 908 E Hickory St. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.19, listed at Speedway at 201 S Brevard Ave.
Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.18, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.09
$3.53
$3.89
$3.15
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.09
$--
$--
$3.19
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.09
$3.46
$3.76
$3.19
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.09
$--
$--
$3.19
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.07
$--
$--
$3.19
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:47 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
