Price check: Diesel prices around Atlantic City

(ATLANTIC CITY, NJ) Savings of as much as $0.20 per gallon on diesel were available in the Atlantic City area, depending on which station drivers choose, according to a recent price survey.

The title of cheapest station in the Atlantic City area went to Riggins at 901 N New Rd, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $3.29 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.49, at Sunoco at Atlantic City Expy Mm 3, the survey found:

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.40, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Riggins 901 N New Rd, Pleasantville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.15 $ 3.35 $ 3.49 $ 3.29

Shell 1155 N Albany Ave, Atlantic City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ -- $ 3.69 $ 3.85 $ 3.39 card card $ -- $ 3.79 $ 3.85 $ 3.39

Garden State 7054 Black Horse Pike, Pleasantville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.18 $ 3.45 $ -- $ 3.39

Wawa 513 W Delilah Rd, Pleasantville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.17 $ 3.63 $ 3.71 $ 3.39

Sunoco Atlantic City Expy Mm 3, Pleasantville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.27 $ 3.57 $ -- $ 3.49

Conoco 8006 Black Horse Pike, West Atlantic City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.27 $ 3.43 $ 3.99 $ 3.49

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:57 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.