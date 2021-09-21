Price check: Diesel prices around Atlantic City
(ATLANTIC CITY, NJ) Savings of as much as $0.20 per gallon on diesel were available in the Atlantic City area, depending on which station drivers choose, according to a recent price survey.
The title of cheapest station in the Atlantic City area went to Riggins at 901 N New Rd, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $3.29 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.49, at Sunoco at Atlantic City Expy Mm 3, the survey found:
Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.40, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.15
$3.35
$3.49
$3.29
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$--
$3.69
$3.85
$3.39
|card
card$--
$3.79
$3.85
$3.39
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.18
$3.45
$--
$3.39
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.17
$3.63
$3.71
$3.39
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.27
$3.57
$--
$3.49
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.27
$3.43
$3.99
$3.49
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:57 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
Comments / 0