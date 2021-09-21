Shawnee diesel price check shows where to save $0.12 per gallon

(SHAWNEE, OK) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.12 if you’re buying diesel in Shawnee, according to a recent price survey.

The survey, which looked at prices across the Shawnee area on Tuesday, found that Love's Country Store at 100 E Walnut Sthad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $2.89 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Love's Country Store at 1005 N Kickapoo Ave, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.01

The average price across the greater Shawnee area was $2.96, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Love's Country Store 100 E Walnut St, Tecumseh

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.94 $ 3.24 $ 3.54 $ 2.89 card card $ 2.94 $ -- $ 3.54 $ 2.89

Conoco 14108 Acme Rd , Shawnee

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.69 $ 3.03 $ -- $ 2.92

Sinclair 39103 W Macarthur St, Shawnee

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.69 $ -- $ -- $ 2.92

Murphy USA 198 E Shawnee Mall Dr, Shawnee

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.69 $ -- $ -- $ 2.92

Shell 37400 45Th St, Shawnee

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.76 $ 3.05 $ 3.34 $ 2.93

Phillips 66 39609 Independence St, Shawnee

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.98 $ -- $ -- $ 2.99

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:47 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.