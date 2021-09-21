Shawnee diesel price check shows where to save $0.12 per gallon
(SHAWNEE, OK) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.12 if you’re buying diesel in Shawnee, according to a recent price survey.
The survey, which looked at prices across the Shawnee area on Tuesday, found that Love's Country Store at 100 E Walnut Sthad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $2.89 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Love's Country Store at 1005 N Kickapoo Ave, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.01
The average price across the greater Shawnee area was $2.96, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.94
$3.24
$3.54
$2.89
|card
card$2.94
$--
$3.54
$2.89
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.69
$3.03
$--
$2.92
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.69
$--
$--
$2.92
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.69
$--
$--
$2.92
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.76
$3.05
$3.34
$2.93
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.98
$--
$--
$2.99
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:47 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
