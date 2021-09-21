Price check: Diesel prices around Clovis

(CLOVIS, NM) You could be saving up to $0.46 per gallon on diesel in Clovis, according to a recent price survey.

The title of cheapest station in the Clovis area went to Conoco at 2207 S Prince St, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $3.43 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.89, at Allsup's at 1220 W 7Th St, the survey found:

The average price across the greater Clovis area was $3.50, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Conoco 2207 S Prince St, Clovis

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.03 $ -- $ -- $ 3.43

Valero 1320 N Prince St, Clovis

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.05 $ 3.29 $ 3.59 $ 3.45

Conoco 3412 N Prince St, Clovis

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.05 $ 3.41 $ 3.65 $ 3.45

Valero 1020 Mitchell St, Clovis

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.05 $ 3.30 $ 3.55 $ 3.48

RedRock Oil 521 W Brady Ave, Clovis

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.05 $ -- $ -- $ 3.48

Phillips 66 2021 North Prince St, Clovis

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.05 $ 3.35 $ 3.65 $ 3.48

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.