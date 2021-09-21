Price check: Diesel prices around Clovis
(CLOVIS, NM) You could be saving up to $0.46 per gallon on diesel in Clovis, according to a recent price survey.
The title of cheapest station in the Clovis area went to Conoco at 2207 S Prince St, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $3.43 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.89, at Allsup's at 1220 W 7Th St, the survey found:
The average price across the greater Clovis area was $3.50, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.03
$--
$--
$3.43
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.05
$3.29
$3.59
$3.45
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.05
$3.41
$3.65
$3.45
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.05
$3.30
$3.55
$3.48
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.05
$--
$--
$3.48
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.05
$3.35
$3.65
$3.48
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
Comments / 0