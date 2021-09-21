Ardmore diesel cost survey shows cheapest station saves $0.50

(ARDMORE, OK) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.50 if you’re buying diesel in Ardmore, according to a recent price survey.

The survey looked at prices across the greater Ardmore area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $2.93, at Murphy Express at 1721 N Commerce St. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.43, listed at Love's Travel Stop at 3201 12Th Ave Nw.

The average price across the greater Ardmore area was $3.21, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Murphy Express 1721 N Commerce St, Ardmore

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.75 $ -- $ 3.40 $ 2.93

Valero 1625 N Commerce St, Ardmore

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.77 $ 3.12 $ 3.27 $ 2.95

Shamrock 1620 N Commerce St, Ardmore

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.77 $ -- $ -- $ 2.95

Valero 2514 Veterans Blvd , Ardmore

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.95 $ -- $ -- $ 3.19

Valero 1500 Sam Noble Pkwy, Ardmore

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.95 $ -- $ -- $ 3.19

Shamrock 442 Veterans Blvd, Ardmore

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.95 $ -- $ -- $ 3.19

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:47 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.