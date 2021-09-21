Thirsty truck? Here's Pahrump's cheapest diesel

(PAHRUMP, NV) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.60 if you’re buying diesel in Pahrump, according to a recent price survey.

The title of cheapest station in the Pahrump area went to Terrible Herbst at 1801 S Nv-160, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $3.29 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.89, at Chevron at 5870 Homestead Rd, the survey found:

The average price across the greater Pahrump area was $3.48, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Terrible Herbst 1801 S Nv-160, Pahrump

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.15 $ 3.33 $ 3.51 $ 3.29 card card $ 3.25 $ 3.43 $ 3.61 $ 3.39

Fastrip Fuel & Horizon Market 961 S Linda St, Pahrump

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.17 $ 3.27 $ 3.37 $ 3.33 card card $ 3.29 $ 3.39 $ 3.49 $ 3.45

Fastrip Fuel & Horizon Market 2030 W Bell Vista Ave, Pahrump

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.17 $ 3.27 $ 3.37 $ 3.33 card card $ 3.29 $ 3.39 $ 3.49 $ 3.45

VP Racing Fuels 2301 Winery Rd, Pahrump

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.18 $ 3.38 $ 3.58 $ 3.35 card card $ 3.28 $ 3.48 $ 3.68 $ 3.45

Maverik 3010 South Nevada Hwy 160, Pahrump

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.18 $ 3.38 $ 3.58 $ 3.35 card card $ 3.28 $ 3.48 $ 3.68 $ 3.45

76 771 S Frontage Rd, Pahrump

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.19 $ -- $ -- $ 3.49 card card $ 3.29 $ -- $ -- $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:54 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.