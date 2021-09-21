CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pahrump, NV

Thirsty truck? Here's Pahrump's cheapest diesel

Pahrump News Flash
Pahrump News Flash
 9 days ago
(PAHRUMP, NV) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.60 if you’re buying diesel in Pahrump, according to a recent price survey.

The title of cheapest station in the Pahrump area went to Terrible Herbst at 1801 S Nv-160, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $3.29 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.89, at Chevron at 5870 Homestead Rd, the survey found:

The average price across the greater Pahrump area was $3.48, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Terrible Herbst

1801 S Nv-160, Pahrump
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.15
$3.33
$3.51
$3.29
card
card$3.25
$3.43
$3.61
$3.39

Fastrip Fuel & Horizon Market

961 S Linda St, Pahrump
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.17
$3.27
$3.37
$3.33
card
card$3.29
$3.39
$3.49
$3.45

Fastrip Fuel & Horizon Market

2030 W Bell Vista Ave, Pahrump
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.17
$3.27
$3.37
$3.33
card
card$3.29
$3.39
$3.49
$3.45

VP Racing Fuels

2301 Winery Rd, Pahrump
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.18
$3.38
$3.58
$3.35
card
card$3.28
$3.48
$3.68
$3.45

Maverik

3010 South Nevada Hwy 160, Pahrump
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.18
$3.38
$3.58
$3.35
card
card$3.28
$3.48
$3.68
$3.45

76

771 S Frontage Rd, Pahrump
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.19
$--
$--
$3.49
card
card$3.29
$--
$--
$--

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:54 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

