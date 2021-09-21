Thirsty truck? Here's Pahrump's cheapest diesel
(PAHRUMP, NV) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.60 if you’re buying diesel in Pahrump, according to a recent price survey.
The title of cheapest station in the Pahrump area went to Terrible Herbst at 1801 S Nv-160, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $3.29 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.89, at Chevron at 5870 Homestead Rd, the survey found:
The average price across the greater Pahrump area was $3.48, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.15
$3.33
$3.51
$3.29
|card
card$3.25
$3.43
$3.61
$3.39
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.17
$3.27
$3.37
$3.33
|card
card$3.29
$3.39
$3.49
$3.45
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.17
$3.27
$3.37
$3.33
|card
card$3.29
$3.39
$3.49
$3.45
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.18
$3.38
$3.58
$3.35
|card
card$3.28
$3.48
$3.68
$3.45
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.18
$3.38
$3.58
$3.35
|card
card$3.28
$3.48
$3.68
$3.45
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.19
$--
$--
$3.49
|card
card$3.29
$--
$--
$--
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:54 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
