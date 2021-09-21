Diesel survey: Updated prices for every Waycross station

(WAYCROSS, GA) Diesel users love the power the fuel offers, with high compression ratios driving some of the highest-torque machines on the road - but no one is fond of diesel prices.

According to a recent price survey, drivers could be saving up to $0.00 depending on where in Waycross they fuel up.

The survey looked at prices across the greater Waycross area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $3.17, at Murphy USA at 2405 Memorial Dr. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.17, listed at Murphy USA at 2405 Memorial Dr.

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.17, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Murphy USA 2405 Memorial Dr, Waycross

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.91 $ 3.21 $ 3.51 $ 3.17

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:44 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.