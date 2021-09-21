Diesel price update: Prices for every station in Danville

(DANVILLE, IL) Savings of as much as $0.60 per gallon on diesel were available in the Danville area, depending on which station drivers choose, according to a recent price survey.

The title of cheapest station in the Danville area went to Circle K at 401 W Main St, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $3.05 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.65, at Clark at 3401 E Main St, the survey found:

The average price across the greater Danville area was $3.26, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Circle K 401 W Main St, Danville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.33 $ 3.63 $ 4.03 $ 3.05

Casey's 2101 E Main St, Danville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.33 $ -- $ -- $ 3.05

Mach 1 510 N Gilbert St, Danville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.34 $ -- $ -- $ 3.06

Circle K 1212 N Bowman Ave, Danville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.28 $ 3.58 $ 4.01 $ 3.13

Casey's 845 E Voorhees St, Danville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.32 $ -- $ -- $ 3.14

Meijer 3649 N Vermilion St, Danville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.08 $ 3.38 $ 3.68 $ 3.19

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:59 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.