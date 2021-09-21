Diesel price update: Prices for every station in Danville
(DANVILLE, IL) Savings of as much as $0.60 per gallon on diesel were available in the Danville area, depending on which station drivers choose, according to a recent price survey.
The title of cheapest station in the Danville area went to Circle K at 401 W Main St, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $3.05 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.65, at Clark at 3401 E Main St, the survey found:
The average price across the greater Danville area was $3.26, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.33
$3.63
$4.03
$3.05
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.33
$--
$--
$3.05
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.34
$--
$--
$3.06
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.28
$3.58
$4.01
$3.13
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.32
$--
$--
$3.14
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.08
$3.38
$3.68
$3.19
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:59 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
