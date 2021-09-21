CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wentzville, MO

Wentzville diesel prices: Comparison shows where to save $0.51 per gallon

Wentzville Dispatch
Wentzville Dispatch
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BkqJy_0c3CqiEB00

(WENTZVILLE, MO) Savings of as much as $0.51 per gallon on diesel were available in the Wentzville area, depending on which station drivers choose, according to a recent price survey.

The title of cheapest station in the Wentzville area went to QuikTrip at 8334 Mo-N, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $2.87 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.38, at BP at 3265 N Service Rd E, the survey found:

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.01, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

QuikTrip

8334 Mo-N, Lake St Louis
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.94
$3.14
$3.34
$2.87

Huck's

501 Civic Center Dr , Lake St Louis
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.94
$3.14
$3.34
$2.89

Phillips 66

463 Hawk Ridge Tr, Lake St Louis
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.94
$3.34
$3.07
$2.89

Mobil

1197 Mo-Z, Wentzville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.98
$3.09
$3.39
$2.93

Mobil

42 W Mo-N, Wentzville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.98
$3.18
$3.48
$2.93

QuikTrip

55 Wentzville Pkwy , Wentzville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.98
$3.18
$3.38
$2.99

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:43 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Wentzville Dispatch

Wentzville Dispatch

Wentzville, MO
67
Followers
237
Post
4K+
Views
ABOUT

With Wentzville Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

