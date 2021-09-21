Wentzville diesel prices: Comparison shows where to save $0.51 per gallon

(WENTZVILLE, MO) Savings of as much as $0.51 per gallon on diesel were available in the Wentzville area, depending on which station drivers choose, according to a recent price survey.

The title of cheapest station in the Wentzville area went to QuikTrip at 8334 Mo-N, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $2.87 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.38, at BP at 3265 N Service Rd E, the survey found:

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.01, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

QuikTrip 8334 Mo-N, Lake St Louis

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.94 $ 3.14 $ 3.34 $ 2.87

Huck's 501 Civic Center Dr , Lake St Louis

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.94 $ 3.14 $ 3.34 $ 2.89

Phillips 66 463 Hawk Ridge Tr, Lake St Louis

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.94 $ 3.34 $ 3.07 $ 2.89

Mobil 1197 Mo-Z, Wentzville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.98 $ 3.09 $ 3.39 $ 2.93

Mobil 42 W Mo-N, Wentzville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.98 $ 3.18 $ 3.48 $ 2.93

QuikTrip 55 Wentzville Pkwy , Wentzville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.98 $ 3.18 $ 3.38 $ 2.99

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:43 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.