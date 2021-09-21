Wentzville diesel prices: Comparison shows where to save $0.51 per gallon
(WENTZVILLE, MO) Savings of as much as $0.51 per gallon on diesel were available in the Wentzville area, depending on which station drivers choose, according to a recent price survey.
The title of cheapest station in the Wentzville area went to QuikTrip at 8334 Mo-N, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $2.87 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.38, at BP at 3265 N Service Rd E, the survey found:
Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.01, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.94
$3.14
$3.34
$2.87
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.94
$3.14
$3.34
$2.89
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.94
$3.34
$3.07
$2.89
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.98
$3.09
$3.39
$2.93
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.98
$3.18
$3.48
$2.93
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.98
$3.18
$3.38
$2.99
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:43 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
