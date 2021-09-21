Diesel price update: Prices for every station in Elizabeth City

(ELIZABETH CITY, NC) Diesel users love the power the fuel offers, with high compression ratios driving some of the highest-torque machines on the road - but no one is fond of diesel prices.

According to a recent price survey, drivers could be saving up to $0.39 depending on where in Elizabeth City they fuel up.

The survey, which looked at prices across the Elizabeth City area on Tuesday, found that Crown at 1013 N Road Sthad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $2.99 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Dunn's Gas & Auto at 1332 N Rd St, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.38

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.12, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Crown 1013 N Road St, Elizabeth City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.84 $ 3.19 $ 3.49 $ 2.99

Eagle Mart 1900 N Rd St , Elizabeth City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.79 $ -- $ 4.01 $ 2.99 card card $ 2.84 $ -- $ -- $ 2.99

CITGO 1622 N Road St , Elizabeth City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.94 $ -- $ -- $ 3.04

Quality Plus 191 Us-158 W, Camden

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.87 $ -- $ -- $ 3.08

CITGO 1327 N Road St , Elizabeth City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ 3.09

Murphy USA 108 Tanglewood Pkwy, Elizabeth City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.97 $ 3.25 $ 3.55 $ 3.18

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:40 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.