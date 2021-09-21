CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Elizabeth City, NC

Diesel price update: Prices for every station in Elizabeth City

Elizabeth City Post
Elizabeth City Post
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05hfCq_0c3CqhLS00

(ELIZABETH CITY, NC) Diesel users love the power the fuel offers, with high compression ratios driving some of the highest-torque machines on the road - but no one is fond of diesel prices.
According to a recent price survey, drivers could be saving up to $0.39 depending on where in Elizabeth City they fuel up.

The survey, which looked at prices across the Elizabeth City area on Tuesday, found that Crown at 1013 N Road Sthad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $2.99 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Dunn's Gas & Auto at 1332 N Rd St, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.38

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.12, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Crown

1013 N Road St, Elizabeth City
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.84
$3.19
$3.49
$2.99

Eagle Mart

1900 N Rd St , Elizabeth City
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.79
$--
$4.01
$2.99
card
card$2.84
$--
$--
$2.99

CITGO

1622 N Road St , Elizabeth City
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.94
$--
$--
$3.04

Quality Plus

191 Us-158 W, Camden
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.87
$--
$--
$3.08

CITGO

1327 N Road St , Elizabeth City
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$--
$--
$3.09

Murphy USA

108 Tanglewood Pkwy, Elizabeth City
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.97
$3.25
$3.55
$3.18

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:40 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Comments / 0

Related
ABC News

Britney Spears: What to expect from her next conservatorship hearing

Britney Spears' attorney is due in court on Sept. 29 and he said his top priority remains ousting her father, Jamie Spears, from her conservatorship. Jamie Spears has overseen his daughter's finances since the conservatorship was put into place in 2008. He also controlled her personal affairs until 2019, when he stepped down from that role, citing health issues. At that point, professional fiduciary Jodi Montgomery took his place.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Dunn, NC
City
Elizabeth City, NC
CBS News

How the NBA plans to manage unvaccinated players this season

Unvaccinated NBA players will be required to undergo daily COVID-19 testing prior to entering team facilities this season, in addition to lab-based testing on game day, according to a memo stating guidelines that league officials are finalizing with its players' union. The professional basketball league sent a draft of the...
NBA
Reuters

Hawaii's Kilauea volcano erupts for first time in nearly a year

Sept 30 (Reuters) - Hawaii's Kīlauea volcano, in its first eruption in nearly a year, was filling the crater at its summit with hot red lavaand clouding the skies with volcanic smog on Thursday morning, the U.S. Geological Survey said. The latest eruption of Hawaii's youngest and most active volcano...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Crown#Dunn S Gas Auto
The Hill

Here are the 23 species the Interior Department declared extinct

The U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service (USFWS) on Wednesday confirmed the extinction of 22 animal species and one plant that had previously been listed under the Endangered Species Act. Interior Secretary Deb Haaland warned that climate change will exacerbate the conditions that led to their extinction, saying “now is the...
POLITICS
Elizabeth City Post

Elizabeth City Post

Elizabeth City, NC
187
Followers
248
Post
24K+
Views
ABOUT

With Elizabeth City Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy