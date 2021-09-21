Diesel price update: Prices for every station in Elizabeth City
(ELIZABETH CITY, NC) Diesel users love the power the fuel offers, with high compression ratios driving some of the highest-torque machines on the road - but no one is fond of diesel prices.
According to a recent price survey, drivers could be saving up to $0.39 depending on where in Elizabeth City they fuel up.
The survey, which looked at prices across the Elizabeth City area on Tuesday, found that Crown at 1013 N Road Sthad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $2.99 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Dunn's Gas & Auto at 1332 N Rd St, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.38
Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.12, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.84
$3.19
$3.49
$2.99
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.79
$--
$4.01
$2.99
|card
card$2.84
$--
$--
$2.99
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.94
$--
$--
$3.04
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.87
$--
$--
$3.08
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$--
$--
$3.09
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.97
$3.25
$3.55
$3.18
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:40 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
