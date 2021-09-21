Diesel lookout: Survey shows some Moses Lake stations charging $0.21 extra
(MOSES LAKE, WA) Savings of as much as $0.21 per gallon on diesel were available in the Moses Lake area, depending on which station drivers choose, according to a recent price survey.
The title of cheapest station in the Moses Lake area went to Half-Sun Travel Plaza at 420 S Wanapum Dr, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $3.43 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.64, at 76 at 1158 N Stratford Rd, the survey found:
The average price across the greater Moses Lake area was $3.54, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.31
$3.52
$3.70
$3.43
|card
card$3.41
$3.62
$3.80
$3.53
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.41
$--
$--
$3.47
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.63
$3.75
$3.89
$3.54
|card
card$3.73
$3.85
$3.99
$3.64
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.40
$3.60
$3.80
$3.55
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.59
$3.76
$3.91
$3.59
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:57 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
Comments / 0