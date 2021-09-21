Diesel lookout: Survey shows some Moses Lake stations charging $0.21 extra

(MOSES LAKE, WA) Savings of as much as $0.21 per gallon on diesel were available in the Moses Lake area, depending on which station drivers choose, according to a recent price survey.

The title of cheapest station in the Moses Lake area went to Half-Sun Travel Plaza at 420 S Wanapum Dr, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $3.43 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.64, at 76 at 1158 N Stratford Rd, the survey found:

The average price across the greater Moses Lake area was $3.54, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Half-Sun Travel Plaza 420 S Wanapum Dr, Moses Lake

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.31 $ 3.52 $ 3.70 $ 3.43 card card $ 3.41 $ 3.62 $ 3.80 $ 3.53

Safeway 601 S Pioneer Way, Moses Lake

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.41 $ -- $ -- $ 3.47

76 1158 N Stratford Rd, Moses Lake

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.63 $ 3.75 $ 3.89 $ 3.54 card card $ 3.73 $ 3.85 $ 3.99 $ 3.64

Cenex 1015 E Broadway Ave, Moses Lake

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.40 $ 3.60 $ 3.80 $ 3.55

76 5053 Airway Dr Ne, Moses Lake North

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.59 $ 3.76 $ 3.91 $ 3.59

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:57 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.