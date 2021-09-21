Diesel price update: Prices for every station in Ceres
(CERES, CA) You could be saving up to $0.82 per gallon on diesel in Ceres, according to a recent price survey.
The survey looked at prices across the greater Ceres area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $3.77, at GAS WAR & Empire Liquor at 5018 Yosemite Blvd. By comparison, the most expensive was $4.59, listed at Chevron at 4955 Crows Landing Rd.
Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $4.24, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.75
$3.95
$4.05
$3.77
|card
card$3.87
$4.07
$4.17
$3.89
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.83
$3.99
$4.19
$3.79
|card
card$3.83
$4.03
$4.25
$3.85
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.89
$4.09
$--
$3.83
|card
card$3.95
$4.15
$4.35
$3.89
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.77
$4.09
$4.29
$4.05
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.99
$4.19
$4.39
$4.05
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.89
$4.15
$4.35
$4.15
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:35 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
