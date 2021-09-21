CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ceres, CA

Diesel price update: Prices for every station in Ceres

Ceres Voice
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sqhFd_0c3CqehH00

(CERES, CA) You could be saving up to $0.82 per gallon on diesel in Ceres, according to a recent price survey.

The survey looked at prices across the greater Ceres area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $3.77, at GAS WAR & Empire Liquor at 5018 Yosemite Blvd. By comparison, the most expensive was $4.59, listed at Chevron at 4955 Crows Landing Rd.

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $4.24, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

GAS WAR & Empire Liquor

5018 Yosemite Blvd, Empire
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.75
$3.95
$4.05
$3.77
card
card$3.87
$4.07
$4.17
$3.89

Diamond Gas & Mart

3401 Yosemite Blvd, Modesto
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.83
$3.99
$4.19
$3.79
card
card$3.83
$4.03
$4.25
$3.85

Diamond Gas & Mart

1200 6Th St, Modesto
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.89
$4.09
$--
$3.83
card
card$3.95
$4.15
$4.35
$3.89

Kwik Serv

1700 Yosemite Blvd, Modesto
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.77
$4.09
$4.29
$4.05

Quik Shop

2716 Coffee Rd, Modesto
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.99
$4.19
$4.39
$4.05

City Mart And Gas

837 S 9Th St, Modesto
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.89
$4.15
$4.35
$4.15

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:35 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

