Diesel price update: Prices for every station in Ceres

(CERES, CA) You could be saving up to $0.82 per gallon on diesel in Ceres, according to a recent price survey.

The survey looked at prices across the greater Ceres area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $3.77, at GAS WAR & Empire Liquor at 5018 Yosemite Blvd. By comparison, the most expensive was $4.59, listed at Chevron at 4955 Crows Landing Rd.

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $4.24, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

GAS WAR & Empire Liquor 5018 Yosemite Blvd, Empire

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.75 $ 3.95 $ 4.05 $ 3.77 card card $ 3.87 $ 4.07 $ 4.17 $ 3.89

Diamond Gas & Mart 3401 Yosemite Blvd, Modesto

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.83 $ 3.99 $ 4.19 $ 3.79 card card $ 3.83 $ 4.03 $ 4.25 $ 3.85

Diamond Gas & Mart 1200 6Th St, Modesto

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.89 $ 4.09 $ -- $ 3.83 card card $ 3.95 $ 4.15 $ 4.35 $ 3.89

Kwik Serv 1700 Yosemite Blvd, Modesto

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.77 $ 4.09 $ 4.29 $ 4.05

Quik Shop 2716 Coffee Rd, Modesto

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.99 $ 4.19 $ 4.39 $ 4.05

City Mart And Gas 837 S 9Th St, Modesto

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.89 $ 4.15 $ 4.35 $ 4.15

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:35 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.