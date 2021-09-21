Diesel survey: Oswego's cheapest station
(OSWEGO, NY) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.15 if you’re buying diesel in Oswego, according to a recent price survey.
The survey looked at prices across the greater Oswego area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $3.24, at Sunoco at 260 Ny-104 . By comparison, the most expensive was $3.39, listed at Fastrac at 214 W Bridge St.
The average price across the greater Oswego area was $3.30, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.19
$3.49
$3.79
$3.24
|card
card$3.29
$3.59
$3.89
$3.34
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.09
$--
$3.89
$3.24
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.24
$3.49
$--
$3.29
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$--
$--
$--
$3.39
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:33 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
