Diesel survey: Oswego's cheapest station

(OSWEGO, NY) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.15 if you’re buying diesel in Oswego, according to a recent price survey.

The survey looked at prices across the greater Oswego area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $3.24, at Sunoco at 260 Ny-104 . By comparison, the most expensive was $3.39, listed at Fastrac at 214 W Bridge St.

The average price across the greater Oswego area was $3.30, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Sunoco 260 Ny-104 , Oswego

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.19 $ 3.49 $ 3.79 $ 3.24 card card $ 3.29 $ 3.59 $ 3.89 $ 3.34

Independent Ny-104 E , Oswego

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ -- $ 3.89 $ 3.24

Byrne Dairy 97 W Bridge St, Oswego

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.24 $ 3.49 $ -- $ 3.29

Fastrac 214 W Bridge St, Oswego

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ -- $ -- $ -- $ 3.39

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:33 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.