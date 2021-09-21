Survey of Cullman diesel prices shows where to save $0.36 per gallon

(CULLMAN, AL) Diesel users love the power the fuel offers, with high compression ratios driving some of the highest-torque machines on the road - but no one is fond of diesel prices.

According to a recent price survey, drivers could be saving up to $0.36 depending on where in Cullman they fuel up.

The survey looked at prices across the greater Cullman area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $3.15, at Exxon at 6390 Al-157. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.51, listed at Shell at 1408 2Nd Ave Sw.

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.34, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Exxon 6390 Al-157, Cullman

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.85 $ 3.55 $ -- $ 3.15

Exxon 1734 Cr-437, Cullman

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ -- $ -- $ -- $ 3.15

Jet-Pep 1701 2Nd Ave Sw, Cullman

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.71 $ 3.01 $ 3.36 $ 3.17

Murphy USA 626 Olive St Sw, Cullman

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.71 $ 3.01 $ 3.31 $ 3.17

Fuelz 3511 Us-278, Cullman

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ -- $ 3.01 $ -- $ 3.42

Jet-Pep 645 Al-157, Cullman

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ 2.99 $ -- $ 3.43

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:47 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.