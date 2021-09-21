Survey of Cullman diesel prices shows where to save $0.36 per gallon
(CULLMAN, AL) Diesel users love the power the fuel offers, with high compression ratios driving some of the highest-torque machines on the road - but no one is fond of diesel prices.
According to a recent price survey, drivers could be saving up to $0.36 depending on where in Cullman they fuel up.
The survey looked at prices across the greater Cullman area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $3.15, at Exxon at 6390 Al-157. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.51, listed at Shell at 1408 2Nd Ave Sw.
Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.34, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.85
$3.55
$--
$3.15
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$--
$--
$--
$3.15
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.71
$3.01
$3.36
$3.17
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.71
$3.01
$3.31
$3.17
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$--
$3.01
$--
$3.42
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.79
$2.99
$--
$3.43
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:47 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
