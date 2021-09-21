CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tifton, GA

Survey of Tifton diesel prices shows cheapest station saves $0.42

Tifton News Beat
 9 days ago
(TIFTON, GA) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.42 if you’re buying diesel in Tifton, according to a recent price survey.

The title of cheapest station in the Tifton area went to Solo at 306 E 5Th St, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $3.07 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.49, at Love's Travel Stop at 178 Southwell Blvd, the survey found:

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.23, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Solo

306 E 5Th St, Tifton
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.95
$--
$--
$3.07

Gen-Earl Store

651 Tifton Eldorado Rd, Tifton
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$--
$--
$--
$3.09

Circle K

802 W 7Th St, Tifton
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.82
$3.27
$3.62
$3.11
card
card$2.92
$--
$--
$3.21

Circle K

1203 Us-82 W, Tifton
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.82
$3.26
$--
$3.11
card
card$2.91
$3.27
$3.62
$3.21

Enmarket

1819 Tift Ave N, Tifton
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$--
$--
$--
$3.18

Murphy USA

1852 Us-82 W, Tifton
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.90
$--
$--
$3.18

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:44 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Tifton News Beat

Tifton News Beat

Tifton, GA
