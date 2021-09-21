Survey of Tifton diesel prices shows cheapest station saves $0.42
(TIFTON, GA) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.42 if you’re buying diesel in Tifton, according to a recent price survey.
The title of cheapest station in the Tifton area went to Solo at 306 E 5Th St, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $3.07 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.49, at Love's Travel Stop at 178 Southwell Blvd, the survey found:
Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.23, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.95
$--
$--
$3.07
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$--
$--
$--
$3.09
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.82
$3.27
$3.62
$3.11
|card
card$2.92
$--
$--
$3.21
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.82
$3.26
$--
$3.11
|card
card$2.91
$3.27
$3.62
$3.21
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$--
$--
$--
$3.18
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.90
$--
$--
$3.18
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:44 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
Comments / 0