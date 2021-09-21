Survey of Tifton diesel prices shows cheapest station saves $0.42

(TIFTON, GA) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.42 if you’re buying diesel in Tifton, according to a recent price survey.

The title of cheapest station in the Tifton area went to Solo at 306 E 5Th St, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $3.07 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.49, at Love's Travel Stop at 178 Southwell Blvd, the survey found:

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.23, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Solo 306 E 5Th St, Tifton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.95 $ -- $ -- $ 3.07

Gen-Earl Store 651 Tifton Eldorado Rd, Tifton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ -- $ -- $ -- $ 3.09

Circle K 802 W 7Th St, Tifton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.82 $ 3.27 $ 3.62 $ 3.11 card card $ 2.92 $ -- $ -- $ 3.21

Circle K 1203 Us-82 W, Tifton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.82 $ 3.26 $ -- $ 3.11 card card $ 2.91 $ 3.27 $ 3.62 $ 3.21

Enmarket 1819 Tift Ave N, Tifton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ -- $ -- $ -- $ 3.18

Murphy USA 1852 Us-82 W, Tifton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.90 $ -- $ -- $ 3.18

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:44 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.