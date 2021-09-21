Diesel price check: Cheapest fill-ups in Somerset

(SOMERSET, KY) The price of diesel varies by as much as $0.21 in the greater Somerset area, according to a recent price survey.

The survey, which looked at prices across the Somerset area on Tuesday, found that Valero at 401 Monticello Sthad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $3.08 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Marathon at 5800 E Ky-80, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.29

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.11, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Valero 401 Monticello St, Somerset

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ 3.08

Shell 1990 Oak Hill Rd, Somerset

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.06 $ 3.36 $ -- $ 3.08

Shell 55 Raleigh Rd, Science Hill

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.06 $ 3.36 $ 3.66 $ 3.08

Speedway 146 S Us-27, Somerset

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.34 $ 3.59 $ 3.09

Kroger 181 S Us-27, Somerset

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.29 $ 3.59 $ 3.09

Circle K 954 S Hwy 27, Somerset

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ 3.09

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:51 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.