Somerset, KY

Diesel price check: Cheapest fill-ups in Somerset

Somerset Today
 9 days ago
(SOMERSET, KY) The price of diesel varies by as much as $0.21 in the greater Somerset area, according to a recent price survey.

The survey, which looked at prices across the Somerset area on Tuesday, found that Valero at 401 Monticello Sthad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $3.08 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Marathon at 5800 E Ky-80, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.29

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.11, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Valero

401 Monticello St, Somerset
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$--
$--
$3.08

Shell

1990 Oak Hill Rd, Somerset
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.06
$3.36
$--
$3.08

Shell

55 Raleigh Rd, Science Hill
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.06
$3.36
$3.66
$3.08

Speedway

146 S Us-27, Somerset
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$3.34
$3.59
$3.09

Kroger

181 S Us-27, Somerset
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$3.29
$3.59
$3.09

Circle K

954 S Hwy 27, Somerset
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$--
$--
$3.09

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:51 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Somerset Today

Somerset, KY
