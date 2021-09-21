Diesel price check: Cheapest fill-ups in Somerset
(SOMERSET, KY) The price of diesel varies by as much as $0.21 in the greater Somerset area, according to a recent price survey.
The survey, which looked at prices across the Somerset area on Tuesday, found that Valero at 401 Monticello Sthad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $3.08 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Marathon at 5800 E Ky-80, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.29
Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.11, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$--
$--
$3.08
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.06
$3.36
$--
$3.08
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.06
$3.36
$3.66
$3.08
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$3.34
$3.59
$3.09
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$3.29
$3.59
$3.09
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$--
$--
$3.09
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:51 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
